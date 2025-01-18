Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Wins Polynesian Bowl Co-MVP, Ready for Instant Impact?
It was a big night for the Oregon Ducks' star signee from their 2025 recruiting class. Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore capped off his high school career with a bang as he took home co-offensive MVP for the 2025 Polynesian Bowl.
Moore had six receptions and a game high 130-yards with two touchdowns as he completely took over the game for Team Makai in their 28-21 win over Team Mauka.
With two minutes left in the game and the scored tied up at 21, USC quarterback commit Husan Longstreet connected with Moore for a 75-yard highlight touchdown to give Team Makai the win. It was Moore's second touchdown and is arguably the reason why he was named as the co-offensive MVP.
Moore enters his true freshman season with sky-high expectations. After the rise of freshman wide receiver standouts Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith, the expectations around Moore are that he will slide right into the starting lineup for the Ducks after the departure of Oregon's star wideout Tez Johnson.
The Ducks offense will be returning wide receiver Evan Stewart, creating a potentially dangerous duo between Stewart and Moore in 2025.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports says that Moore's elite athleticism separates him from the pack in terms of next-level ability.
"Owns good length and large hands to further enhance catch radius and playmaking ability. Regularly capable of sudden explosion from a dead stop in RAC situations. Same concept applies to route-running and athleticism to create late separation. Projects as a high-major impact player with the potential to advance to the pro level sooner than later. Legitimate high-round upside," Brooks wrote.
Like most postseason all-star events, the Polynesian Bowl features practices throughout the week that are just as valuable as the game is. Moore wasn't the only Ducks signee to participate in the all-star festivities.
Oregon had a gripe of offensive lineman participating in the game including four-star interior offensive linemen Ziyare Addison and Alai Kalaniuvalu. The Ducks had four-star offensive tackle Douglas Utu participate in the game as well, however he was the lone Oregon signee on Team Mauka.
On the offensive side of the ball, Oregon running back commit Tradarian Ball, from the class of 2026, also suited up in the Polynesian Bowl for Team Makai.
The five Duck recruits playing in the bowl game signifies how talented Oregon's 2025 recruiting class, which sits as the No. 4 class in the country according to 247Sports.
