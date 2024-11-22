Oregon Ducks Five-Star Wide Receiver Commit Dakorien Moore Shuts Down Recruitment
Five-star Oregon Ducks commit Dakorien Moore recently announced that he is shutting down his recruitment and will be signing with the Ducks on Dec. 4. The early signing period begins on Dec. 4, and Oregon fans will be relieved to hear that Moore intends on making his commitment official in a few weeks.
"Oregon family, let's build something special! Recruitment officially closed," Moore told Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Moore is the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite, and he has the potential to make an immediate impact upon his arrival on campus. He is Oregon's highest-rated recruit, as the No. 8 prospect in the country regardless of position. Moore committed to the Ducks on July 4, and the elite receiver has not wavered in his decision.
The Ducks have found recent success in recruiting the state of Texas, but landing Moore is one of the most high-profile recruits to come to Oregon from the Lone Star State. The five-star recruit had offers from every top program in the country, but he eventually decided on the Ducks over the the Texas Longhorns.
“I chose a path to be different and build a legacy," said Moore.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has recruited at an unprecedented rate in his time in Eugene, and Moore is one of three consensus five-stars currently committed to Lanning and the Ducks.
Fellow five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson committed to Oregon nearly a year and a half before Moore made his decision to play for the Ducks. However, Wilson is visiting the Florida Gators over the weekend after already taking a trip to Gainesville earlier in the season. Can the Ducks hold onto the elite wide receiver out of Tampa, Florida?
Additionally, Oregon safety commit Trey McNutt is also listed as a five-star by the 247Sports Composite. McNutt is the No. 2 safety in the 2025 recruiting class, and he is the No. 27 recruit overall.
Should the Ducks hold on to Moore, Wilson, and McNutt, they will have signed five-star recruits from Texas, Florida, and Ohio, respectively. Lanning is quickly proving that he can overcome any fears of distance when it comes to committing to Oregon.
