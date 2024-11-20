Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore Leads 2025 Class Recruiting Rankings
It’s no secret that the No. 1 Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have an aggressive recruiting strategy. Even during their latest “Ducks vs. Them” recap of Oregon’s 16-13 road win against Wisconsin, Lanning pointed around during a moment in the second half and said “this is why you come to Oregon,” as if to cue to his current athletes on the field and potential athletes watching at home how enticing playing for the “O” really is.
Lately, the Ducks’ efforts have been paying off with their rankings for the 2025 recruiting class.
On3 Sports recently updated its football prospects for the 2025 class, and an Oregon recruit lies near the top. Wide receiver Dakorien Moore is On3’s No. 1 ranked receiver and the seventh overall ranked recruit nationwide regardless of position. This five star was previously committed to LSU, but dropped and committed to the green and yellow on the Fourth of July. Moore will be the second highest recruit for Oregon of all time behind current New York Giant Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Quite a few potential future Ducks ended up making this highlight list. Hawaii five star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is trending for the Ducks with an upcoming campus visit, though the athlete is committed verbally to the Cal Bears.
Defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is also set to visit the Ducks in the coming weeks, with Stewart being one of the most sought after defense players for this graduating high school class.
Wide receiver from Tampa and No. 28 2025 recruiting prospect Dallas Wilson has been a Duck commit since 2023.
Ohio safety Trey McNutt seems locked in with a verbal commitment to the Ducks.
On3’s No. 2 tight end Andrew Olesh is still eyeing the Ducks even with a recent visit to Penn State.
Rounding out the list is Kansas tight end Linkon Cure who is still being heavily recruited by Oregon late in the season.
Basically, Oregon is still in the conversation for a lot of high school athletes still unsure who to pick before National College Signing Day. At the very least, they’re a viable option for some of the best talent in the nation.
According to 247Sports, Oregon's 2025 recruiting class ranks No. 8 in the nation. Oregon has 16 total confirmed commitments at this time. They have three five-stars, 11 four stars, and one three-star committed.
FIVE STAR COMMITS
- Dakorien Moore, Wide Receiver, Duncanville, TX
- Dallas Wilson, Wide Receiver, Tampa, FL
- Brandon Finney, Cornerback, Owing Mills, MD
FOUR STAR COMMITS
- Dorian Brew, Cornerback, Conroe, TX
- Trey McNutt, Safety, Cleveland, OH
- Ziyare Addison, Offensive Line, Tampa, FL
- Douglas Utu, Offensive Line, Las Vegas, NV
- Nasir Wyatt, Linebacker, Santa Ana, CA
- Akili Smith Jr., Quarterback, San Diego, CA
- Matthew Johnson, Edge, Concord, CA
- Vander Ploog, Tight End, Fullerton, CA
- Jordon Davison, Running Back, Santa Ana, CA
- Dierre Hill, Running Back, Belleville, IL
- Cooper Perry, Wide Receiver, Scottsdale, AZ
THREE STAR COMMIT
- Demetri Manning, Offensive Line, Bellevue, WA
With this ever-changing yet impressive list of recruits, Oregon has 13 of ESPN's 300 best players of the 2025 recruiting year.
Rivals also has Oregon at No. 11 for their most recent recruiting ranking update for the year. Ahead of the Ducks on this list are in order: Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Miami, Texas, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, and Ohio State taking up the top spot.
On all of these rankings, Oregon and Ohio State tend to represent the teams from the Big Ten Conference with the highest recruits coming in. With Oregon set to host their Big Ten rival in the Washington Huskies next week at Autzen Stadium after a bye week, expect the Ducks to invite more of the top talent in the nation to witness the energy of such a heated game.
