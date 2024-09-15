Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Impressed By Ducks Performance: "We Played To Our Standard"
After two shaky wins to start the season for Oregon Ducks Football, they left Reser Stadium with more reasons to be impressed after their 49-14 win over rival Oregon State on Saturday afternoon.
Ducks head coach Dan Lanning said he was happy with the way his team responded after two weeks of rocky play.
"I feel like we played to our standard today...really proud of our guys performance, I think it shows what we're capable of doing and owning our standard," Lanning said.
This is Oregon's first win at Reser since 2018, as the Ducks took near losses in Beaver territory during the 2020 and 2022 seasons.
A highlight for the Ducks was starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. He threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns and added 64 yards on the ground which included a 54-yard touchdown.
He lead the offense to nearly double-digit points in every quarter except the first.
Lanning was impressed with the way Gabriel was able to improvise and run the ball against the Beavers.
"When guys are covered downfield, that's the threat of of a guy like Dillon Gabriel." Lanning said. "A kind of guy that doesn't force things, but take what they give ya. And when they did, he was able to utilize his legs and take advantage of it."
Gabriel was able to spread the ball out as the Ducks' offense felt far more cohesive compared to their previous games. Nine different Ducks caught targets during the game.
The Ducks offense was able to mix and match what their plays because of how effectively they were able to run the ball. Oregon's run game has been fairly challenged up till this point.
Jordon James touted the ball 12 times for 84 yards as the Oregon offensive line had their best game of the season, allowing 7.5 average yards per rushing attempt. Noah Whittington also chipped in with 64 yards on seven carries, including one touchdown. Lanning attributed the Ducks good day on the ground to how well the offensive line performed.
"It felt better, felt better," Lanning said. "We weren't battling negative plays, when you are able to stay on schedule, I think we can be really dynamic...our players were poised and focused on the next play, they weren't worried about anyone in the stadium besides the guy on that sideline."
Defensively, Bryce Boettcher was a highlight with a tie for most solo tackles on the team with Tony Tuioti. Boettcher was a man on a mission tonight for Oregon. He finished with a game-high 11 tackles and even contributed two pass deflections in coverage as well.
Lanning spoke highly of Boettcher during his post game comments.
"I love Bryce Boettcher, I wish I had a million Bryce Boettchers," Lanning remarked. "What you see in the game, is what I see everyday in practice."
