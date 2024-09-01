Denver Broncos Teammates and Organization Rave About Rookie Quarterback Bo Nix
Denver Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix has quickly made a positive first impression on his teammates and the organization. Broncos coach Sean Payton named the former Oregon Ducks quarterback the starter on Aug. 21, but the move was expected by most after a strong training camp and preseason from Nix.
Veteran offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey raved about Nix and his ability to adjust from college to the NFL. McGlinchey is entering his second season with the Broncos after spending five years with the San Francisco 49ers.
“The rapid improvement has been super impressive to me,” said McGlinchey. “From OTA’s when he first got here in May to where he’s at now, he’s a different football player. It’s a great sense of who he is as a pro, who he is as a competitor to learn that fast and put himself in position to lead our football team. Everybody’s excited for him to do that.”
The most accurate quarterback in college football history, Nix was selected by the Broncos with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The organization signaled an investment in Nix with such a high selection, and it also places more pressure on the rookie quarterback.
McGlinchey said, “There’s a lot of pressure on [Bo’s] shoulders. Everyone wants him to succeed greatly here, but it doesn’t mean that he has to press and do something special every single day. He just has to do his job.”
Nix started 61 games in his college career, including 27 starts for the Ducks. In the 2023 season, Ducks fans witnessed Nix’s experience and poise, and the same abilities are translating in his first offseason with the Broncos.
McGlinchey said, “There’s been so many examples of him showing composure and his collection in the huddle. His ability to stay calm no matter the situation out there. He was the same on the practice field as he was the two games that we lined up so far.”
Broncos co-owner and CEO Greg Penner also praised the team’s young quarterback when he spoke to reporters on Aug. 29.
“I've been really impressed with [Bo’s] poise and maturity,” said Penner. “There's something about starting so many games in college that obviously develops that. I think he's got some incredible traits. It was great to see how he played in the first two preseason games."
Any good quarterback needs a positive relationship with their offensive lineman, and Nix has succeeded in that regard as well. While Nix brings plenty of talent to the Broncos as a football player, the young quarterback already has a presence in the locker room.
“Bo is a great dude,” said McGlinchey. “He's a great guy to hang out with, a great guy to have a conversation with. I think he's fit in unbelievably well, and I think he's come in and been authentically himself. I think that's all you can ask for from him."
In addition to his current teammates and coaches raving him, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning revealed the confidence he has in his former quarterback Nix.
Lanning said, "I know Bo will be humble and continue to prepare the way he always has. But I think obviously Denver's a great fit for him, and they've done a good job of developing him as he's been there.”
Nix will start his first career NFL game as the Broncos travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks on Sept. 8.
