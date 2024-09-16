Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: MRI, Limping After Los Angeles Chargers Win
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a leg injury in the Chargers 26-3 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The former Oregon Duck star Herbert was walking with a limp and had to get an MRI after the game. Herbert and Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh gave an update after the game.
"I must've just got rolled up," Herbert said. "Big pile, got rolled up. Walked off, was a little sore, taped it up, went in and got X-rays. I'll know more in the next couple of days, but was able to finish the game and keep moving around on it."
The good news is, Herbert did not miss a snap. Herbert has led the Chargers to a 2-0 start, their first since 2012. Herbert finished the game with 130 passing yards, the second-lowest total of his career, with two touchdowns and an interception.
The injury came in the third quarter with two minutes left. Herbert stepped up in the pocket and was tackled by Carolina edge rusher DJ Johnson while defensive tackle Jayden Peevy fell on top of the quarterback. Herbert was slow to get up. The former Duck then headed to the medical tent with an apparent lower-body injury.
"I think he reminded everybody that he's one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League," Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh, Herbert and the team will know more of the severity in the coming days. Hopefully, this injury is just a setback and can be overcome by the quarterback.
The team plans to stay on the road, rather than travel back to Los Angeles between now and Sunday. Next up, the Chargers will be in Pittsburgh to take on the 2-0 Steelers on Sunday, September 22 at 12 p.m. PT.
Herbert is in his fifth NFL season. The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Eugene has yet to win an NFL playoff game in his career, something he and Harbaugh hope to change this season. Harbaugh and Herbert hope to turn around the team that went 5-12 last season.
Harbaugh raves about his quarterback.
“The top of that list is just how fierce of a competitor that he is," Harbaugh said. "I want to be best friends with him. . . If you don’t love Justin Herbert, there’s something wrong with you.”
"I love guys that love football. Guys that love football, they love me back. And there's not doubt Justin loves football...The way he understands every nuance of the game and other positions, I want to be best friends with him," Harbaugh continued.
Herbert has been plagued with injuries and 2024 is supposed to be a bounce back season. Herbert had his 2023 season end prematurely due to a finger injury. After missing the final four games of last season, Herbert finished with 3,134 yards passing, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions
