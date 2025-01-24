Dillon Gabriel Says Goodbye to Oregon Ducks After 'Special Season'
A season of destiny ended in disappointment for quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the Oregon Ducks, but the veteran quarterback remains grateful for his one season in Eugene, Oregon.
Gabriel made his official goodbye to Oregon fans on X/Twitter on Thursday night with his college career now at an end. He finishes his time in the NCAA as one of the most statistically-decorated quarterbacks in college football history after stops at UCF and Oklahoma, but it's clear that Gabriel leaves Oregon with no regrets for his decision to transfer there.
Here's a look at his full statement:
"Over the past few weeks, I’ve taken some time to reflect on what this year has meant to me, and I’m filled with gratitude and pride. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Oregon and Duck Nation for believing in me and for your unwavering support throughout this special season. Although we didn’t end up where we wanted, I am incredibly proud of this team and what we have accomplished. While I came to Oregon for football, I leave with so much more than I could have ever anticipated. This team has become my family, and the memories we’ve created together—both on and off the field—are ones I will treasure for the rest of my life. Once a duck, always a duck."
Despite a 12-0 regular season and a Big Ten Championship, Gabriel and the Ducks had their 2024 campaign stopped short of their National Championship-level expectations thanks to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Oregon received the No. 1 seed in the 12-team College Football Playoff and got a first-round bye before facing Ohio State in the CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, but the Buckeyes got revenge from their 32-31 loss in Eugene on Oct. 12 by dominating the Ducks in a 41-21 win. Ohio State built a 34-0 lead by the 2:59 mark of the second quarter before cruising to victory.
In the loss, Gabriel went 29 of 41 passing for 299 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished the season 326 of 447 passing for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 75 carries for 149 yards and seven scores on the ground.
It wasn't the ending he wanted but 2024 marked a season of major milestones for Gabriel. He became the FBS all-time leader in total touchdowns (189) and ended his college career second on the NCAA's all-time passing yards list (18,722) behind former Houston Cougars quarterback Case Keenum.
