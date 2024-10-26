Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Gives Positive Jordan Burch Injury Update

Without star defensive end Jordan Burch, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks beat the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini, 38-9, in Autzen Stadium to stay undefeated. Oregon coach Dan Lanning gives an injury update on Burch, who returned to practice in a limited form this week.

Bri Amaranthus

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch (1) after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks beat the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini, 38-9, in Autzen Stadium to stay undefeated. The perfect 8-0 Ducks cruised to a victory with much thanks to four touchdowns from quarterback Dillon Gabriel who totaled 292 passing yards, with three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Ducks dominated despite missing star defensive end Jordan Burch. After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning gave an update on Burch's rehab and status.

Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch (1) before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Cred
"(Burch) did some limited stuff for us at the end of practice last week," Lanning said. "We will continue to evaluate and see what it best for him and determine what is best for our team."

Burch, who reportedly suffered a non-contact, lower-body injury at practice on Oct. 10 was listed as "questionable" for the game vs. Ohio State and "OUT" for Oregon's games against Purdue and Illinois.

Against Illinois, Oregon's defense totaled three sacks and defensive backs Tysheem Johnson and Sione Laulea each intercepted Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer. Johnson led the Ducks with 10 total tackles.

In Burch's absence, Matayo Uiagalelei has provided a major boost for Oregon. Uiagalelei now leads the Ducks with 5.5 sacks with 21 total tackles.

Good news is, coach Lanning expects Burch to return this season. Burch is predicted by many NFL scouts to be drafted in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. After the win over Ohio State, Lanning was proud of the other Oregon players for stepping up in Burch's absence.

“Jordan is certainly a loss," Lanning said after beating Ohio State. "You don’t replace a Jordan. He's been unbelievable this season. But you know, in football, it's about the next man up. And I know Jordan’s probably sitting at home just as proud of these guys being able to do the next man up mentality."

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher brings down Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No.
In five games, Burch has five sacks and seven tackles for loss. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive end is fresh off winning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant performance in the Ducks' 31-10 win over Michigan State.

Burch racked up a career-high 2.5 sacks in the win over the Spartans, while also finishing with four tackles and his first career fumble recovery. He became the first Duck since 2007 to record at least 2.5 sacks in a game in Autzen Stadium. 

Ahead of the 2024 college football season, Burch made The Athletic’s "Freak List" for the second straight year, a list curated by Bruce Feldman to compile all of the most ridiculous athletes in college football.

Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch (1) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half
 “I love we have competition because the offense is talking and we’re talking too," Burch said during Oregon's fall football camp. "Anytime we have like sprints on the line or any little extra workout, you know, we’re all talking to each other and it pushes each player on the team.”

Burch's status will be monitored as the Ducks hit the road to play the reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Ducks and Wolverines kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 2.

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

