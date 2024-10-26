Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Gives Positive Jordan Burch Injury Update
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks beat the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini, 38-9, in Autzen Stadium to stay undefeated. The perfect 8-0 Ducks cruised to a victory with much thanks to four touchdowns from quarterback Dillon Gabriel who totaled 292 passing yards, with three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Ducks dominated despite missing star defensive end Jordan Burch. After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning gave an update on Burch's rehab and status.
"(Burch) did some limited stuff for us at the end of practice last week," Lanning said. "We will continue to evaluate and see what it best for him and determine what is best for our team."
Burch, who reportedly suffered a non-contact, lower-body injury at practice on Oct. 10 was listed as "questionable" for the game vs. Ohio State and "OUT" for Oregon's games against Purdue and Illinois.
Against Illinois, Oregon's defense totaled three sacks and defensive backs Tysheem Johnson and Sione Laulea each intercepted Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer. Johnson led the Ducks with 10 total tackles.
In Burch's absence, Matayo Uiagalelei has provided a major boost for Oregon. Uiagalelei now leads the Ducks with 5.5 sacks with 21 total tackles.
Good news is, coach Lanning expects Burch to return this season. Burch is predicted by many NFL scouts to be drafted in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. After the win over Ohio State, Lanning was proud of the other Oregon players for stepping up in Burch's absence.
“Jordan is certainly a loss," Lanning said after beating Ohio State. "You don’t replace a Jordan. He's been unbelievable this season. But you know, in football, it's about the next man up. And I know Jordan’s probably sitting at home just as proud of these guys being able to do the next man up mentality."
In five games, Burch has five sacks and seven tackles for loss. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive end is fresh off winning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant performance in the Ducks' 31-10 win over Michigan State.
Burch racked up a career-high 2.5 sacks in the win over the Spartans, while also finishing with four tackles and his first career fumble recovery. He became the first Duck since 2007 to record at least 2.5 sacks in a game in Autzen Stadium.
Ahead of the 2024 college football season, Burch made The Athletic’s "Freak List" for the second straight year, a list curated by Bruce Feldman to compile all of the most ridiculous athletes in college football.
“I love we have competition because the offense is talking and we’re talking too," Burch said during Oregon's fall football camp. "Anytime we have like sprints on the line or any little extra workout, you know, we’re all talking to each other and it pushes each player on the team.”
Burch's status will be monitored as the Ducks hit the road to play the reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The Ducks and Wolverines kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 2.
