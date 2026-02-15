Two Four-Star Recruits That Oregon Fans Should Know

It's in the very early stages, but the Oregon Ducks' 2027 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the most talented in the country with the way things are headed.

There are a couple of notable names that are considering a move to the Pacific Northwest to play under coach Dan Lanning that can change the trajectory of the college football program for the better. Two four-stars, quarterback Will Mencl and linebacker Toa Satele, are some of the top targets out West in the class of 2027.

Lincoln’s Alijah Gonzales, center, fights past Turlock’s Avery Michael, right, to put pressure on Turlock quarterback Owen King during the Sac-Joaquin Section football bowl game at Lincoln’s Spanos Stadium in Stockton on Nov. 7, 2025. Lincoln won 54-15. | CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per Rivals, the class currently stands at No. 19 amongst the nation's top schools and No. 4 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers, and No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. Here are the five verbal commitments for the Ducks so far.

Four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett - Thompson in Alabaster, Alabama

Four-star running back CaDarius Miller - Tyler in Tyler, Texas

Four-star offensive tackle Drew Filder - Servite in Anaheim, California

Four-star athlete Sam Ngata - Olympus in Salt Lake City, Utah

Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael - Turlock in Turlock, California

Pritchett is ranked No. 21 against those at his position in his class. As for Filder and Michael at the tackle spot, they land No. 37 and No. 49, respectively. Miller is the latest commit, joining the class on Saturday, and he is the No. 15-ranked running back per Rivals.

Ngata, the son of the Ducks' standout and NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, ranks No. 35 amongst the athletes.

Haloti Ngata is flanked by teammates at the Civil War Game Saturday, November 19, 2005. (Thomas Patterson/Statesman Journal) Haloti Ngata was Oregon's top recruit in the 2002 recruiting class. | Statesman Journal file

2027 Names to Monitor

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws against Basha during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star quarterback Will Mencl - Chandler in Chandler, Arizona

Mencl blossomed into a national high-riser after a stellar junior season. At 6-3 and 205 pounds, he can fit the ball in tight spaces and do so extremely quickly.

After his visit to Oregon's campus for Junior Day on Jan. 31, Mencl took his arm to the Battle 7v7 Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Park. The event consisted of some of the top recruits from all across the States in both the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes. That includes two other big-time 2027 Ducks' targets in four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant from Harper Woods in Michigan and four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp from Bishop Gorman in Nevada.

Oregon looks to be the clear favorite for Mencl, with Rivals giving the Ducks a 99.4 chance.

Four-star linebacker Toa Satele - Mililani in Mililani, Hawaii

Satele is ranked as the No. 1 recruit out of the state of Hawaii, an area that Oregon has been quite successful in finding talent over the years. The 6-3, 200 product comes off the edge with ultimate speed.

He recently went on an unofficial visit to check out Autzen Stadium on Jan. 31, during the same Junior Day as Mencl. Two former Pac-12 Conference foes, the Big Ten's USC Trojans and the Atlantic Coast Conference's California Golden Bears under first-year coach Tosh Lupoi, are right in the hunt along with the Ducks.