The Case For Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks As Surprise National Championship Contenders

The Oregon Ducks have got off to a red hot start 2-0 start in 2025, dominating both the Montana State Bobcats and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Quarterback Dante Moore has been nearly perfect in his first two games as a starter for Dan Lanning.

Cory Pappas

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are off to a very impressive 2-0 start in the 2025 season after huge blowout wins over the Montana State Bobcats and Oklahoma State Cowboys. First year Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore is off to a great start as well, throwing for six touchdowns and zero interceptions. 

Transition From Dillon Gabriel to Dante Moore

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brad Shepard of Bleacher Report listed his biggest surprises after two weeks of the 2025 college football season. Oregon’s smooth transition to Dante Moore as the starting quarterback has stood out to him. 

“There’s no question Oregon coach Dan Lanning going out and plucking Dillon Gabriel from Oklahoma before the 2024 season played a key role in getting the Ducks to the College Football Playoff,” Shepard said. “But Lanning also identified Dante Moore as his signal caller of the future.”

Veteran college quarterback Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oregon in 2024 and was a big reason for their undefeated regular season, Big Ten championship, and No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff. Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards and scored 37 total touchdowns, which had him finish in third in Heisman trophy voting. Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel warms up before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Gabriel’s backup quarterback this season was Dante Moore. The five-star recruit, Moore signed with the UCLA Bruins out of high school, playing his freshman season in Los Angeles in 2023. He then transferred to Oregon prior to the 2024 season. He sat behind Gabriel all year, learning the Will Stein offense. So far in 2025, that has paid dividends for Moore and the Ducks. 

“The 6-3, 206-pounder waited his turn, learned, and now he looks like one of the beets quarterbacks in the country leading the Ducks,” Shepard said. “In two games, he’s completed 77 percent of his passes for 479 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions.”

The Ducks are ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Poll after being No. 7 in the preseason. Gabriel had the Ducks looking like a championship contender all of last season and it appeared that in the short term, they could take a step back in 2025 with a quarterback without much experience. Moore could is on his way to proving that wrong. Is he better than Gabriel?

If he is, Oregon is a legitimate contender to win it all.

Road Ahead for Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning, left, and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi discus their game plan during the game against Oklahoma State. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore will make his first road start with Oregon when the Ducks take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Sep. 13. It will be Big Noon Kickoff, with the game scheduled to start at 9 a.m. PT on FOX.

Playing away from Autzen Stadium will be a whole lot different, but the Moore and the Ducks should be able to control the game. The Wildcats got off a rough start this season with a loss to the Tulane Green Wave. Oregon has opened up as a 27.5 point favorite on the road vs. Northwestern according to the DraftKings Sportsbook

Oregon will then come home for their rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers before going back on the road for the showdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The college football world will learn a lot more about Dante Moore as the season progresses, and especially when they go into a hostile Penn State atmosphere and play another national championship hopeful team. 

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

