The Case For Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks As Surprise National Championship Contenders
The Oregon Ducks are off to a very impressive 2-0 start in the 2025 season after huge blowout wins over the Montana State Bobcats and Oklahoma State Cowboys. First year Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore is off to a great start as well, throwing for six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Transition From Dillon Gabriel to Dante Moore
Brad Shepard of Bleacher Report listed his biggest surprises after two weeks of the 2025 college football season. Oregon’s smooth transition to Dante Moore as the starting quarterback has stood out to him.
“There’s no question Oregon coach Dan Lanning going out and plucking Dillon Gabriel from Oklahoma before the 2024 season played a key role in getting the Ducks to the College Football Playoff,” Shepard said. “But Lanning also identified Dante Moore as his signal caller of the future.”
Veteran college quarterback Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oregon in 2024 and was a big reason for their undefeated regular season, Big Ten championship, and No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff. Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards and scored 37 total touchdowns, which had him finish in third in Heisman trophy voting. Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
Gabriel’s backup quarterback this season was Dante Moore. The five-star recruit, Moore signed with the UCLA Bruins out of high school, playing his freshman season in Los Angeles in 2023. He then transferred to Oregon prior to the 2024 season. He sat behind Gabriel all year, learning the Will Stein offense. So far in 2025, that has paid dividends for Moore and the Ducks.
“The 6-3, 206-pounder waited his turn, learned, and now he looks like one of the beets quarterbacks in the country leading the Ducks,” Shepard said. “In two games, he’s completed 77 percent of his passes for 479 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions.”
The Ducks are ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Poll after being No. 7 in the preseason. Gabriel had the Ducks looking like a championship contender all of last season and it appeared that in the short term, they could take a step back in 2025 with a quarterback without much experience. Moore could is on his way to proving that wrong. Is he better than Gabriel?
If he is, Oregon is a legitimate contender to win it all.
Road Ahead for Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks
Dante Moore will make his first road start with Oregon when the Ducks take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Sep. 13. It will be Big Noon Kickoff, with the game scheduled to start at 9 a.m. PT on FOX.
Playing away from Autzen Stadium will be a whole lot different, but the Moore and the Ducks should be able to control the game. The Wildcats got off a rough start this season with a loss to the Tulane Green Wave. Oregon has opened up as a 27.5 point favorite on the road vs. Northwestern according to the DraftKings Sportsbook.
Oregon will then come home for their rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers before going back on the road for the showdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The college football world will learn a lot more about Dante Moore as the season progresses, and especially when they go into a hostile Penn State atmosphere and play another national championship hopeful team.
