Dakorien Moore Scores First Touchdown as Oregon Duck In Electric Fashion
The Oregon Ducks are moving past their explosive 59-13 seasoner opener against the Montana State Bobcats to another Autzen Stadium battle against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
This game is the second time these two teams have ever met on the turf and with fiery comments from both coach Dan Lanning and Cowboys' coach Mike Gundy in the week leading up to this contest, there's certain to be fireworks on the field.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.
OREGON 20, OKLAHOMA STATE 0
Q1 05:04 OREGON SCORES: Dierre Hill Jr. rushes for 19 yards to deliver another Oregon touchdown. Two point conversion which was good from Dante Moore to Dakorien Moore called back due to an illegal shift on Dierre Hill Jr. forces the Ducks to kick. Atticus Sappington's kick is good.
Q1 06:20: Jayden Limar picks up a 53 yard run for a first down.
Q1 07:54: Matayo Uiagalelei brings down Zane Flores after a 2-yard quarterback keeper. Oklahoma State returns the ball to the Ducks.
Q1 08:29: Oklahoma State stops a Dante Moore to Gary Bryant Jr. for a turnover on downs. Oklahoma State gets the ball at their 43-yard line.
Q1 10:07: Holding penalty called on Bryan McCoy Jr. puts Ducks back 10 yards back but replay first down.
OREGON 13, OKLAHOMA STATE 0
Q1 13:24 OREGON SCORES: Dakorien Moore makes his first touchdown as a Duck with a 65-yard passing play with Dante Moore. Two point conversion is no good.
Q1 13:43: A'Mauri Washington breaks up a pass from Zane Flores to force an Oklahoma State punt.
OREGON 7, OKLAHOMA STATE 0
Q1 14:20 OREGON SCORES: Noah Whittington runs it to the house for an Oregon touchdown just two plays into the game.
FIRST QUARTER
Oregon won the toss and elected to receive
PREGAME
Autzen Brings the Energy
Prior to the start of the game, the Ducks played several press conference videos of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy talking about playing in Autzen Stadium to a booing crowd. The energy is tense at Autzen.
Availability for Oregon Ducks
Out:
- No. 7 Evan Stewart
- No. 8 Trey McNutt
- No. 18 Dorian Brew
- No. 20 Dylan Williams
- No. 23 Brayden Platt
- No. 66 Bryce Boulton
- No. 73 Kawika Rogers
- No. 80 Dillon Gresham
- No. 88 Jack Ressler
Questionable:
- No. 5 Theran Johnson
- No. 16 Austin Novosad
NFL Scouts Attending the Game:
- Carolina Panthers
- Detroit Lions
- Miami Dolphins
- San Francisco 49rs (Two scouts in attendance)
Oregon Ducks Game 2 Captains
Dan Lanning Gives Injury Update on Key Players
Earlier in the week, coach Lanning gave injury updates for USC transfer offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon, reserve offensive guard Kawika Rogers, Northwestern transfer defensive back Theran Johnson, and true freshman wide receiver Dillon Gresham.
"I feel confident he's going to be able to go. He was able to move around a little bit today," Lanning said regarding Pregnon. "Part of this is where the game was at, and, you know, us also being able to evaluate, make sure he's in a great position. But I feel good that he'll be back."
"Dillon (Gresham)'s going to be down for a little bit, more precautionary, but he's not able to go right now. Theran should be back this week. He was probably in a position where he could have gone and pushed through, but we want to get more practice reps," Lanning added. "And then Kawika, we're still figuring that out, where he's at. He's moving around a bit today, but I think he could be back on Saturday."
Oklahoma State Loses Starting Quarterback to Injury
The Cowboys' starting quarterback Hauss Hejny broke a bone in his foot during the first quarter of Oklahoma State's opener against UT Martin.
Third-year backup quarterback Zane Flores will make his first career start for the Cowboys against the Ducks. Flores went 13-20 with no passing or rushing touchdowns against the Skyhawks.
Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy and Dan Lanning Exchange Quips
One of the most viral aspects of this game is the comments shared by both Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and Ducks coach Dan Lanning in the leadup to this contest.
Speaking on his coach radio show, Gundy, who is known for his off-color press conference remarks, called Oregon's NIL spending into question.
“They spend a lot of money,” Gundy said on radio. “But they’re a good team. There’s no doubt about it. Our players, we talked about it today before practice, they’re excited about going out there and playing... I think Oregon spent close to $40 (million) last year alone. That was just one year. Now, I might be off a few million."
Lanning later responded to Gundy's remarks during his Monday pregame weekly press conference.
"I've got a ton of respect for coach Gundy. Ultimately, how blessed are we to be in a place that is invested in winning? If you want to be a top 10 in college football, you better be invested in winning. We spend to win. Some people save to have an excuse for why they don't," Lanning said.
Gundy later clarified his statements on Thursday on SiriusXM College Sports Radio, claiming he was being "complimentary" to the Oregon program.
“A little bit of that was was taken out of context,” Gundy said. “The truth of the matter is, I was being very complimentary of Oregon and their commitment. The other things that had been said that day were that they made a huge commitment to facilities, as we know. They’ve made a huge commitment to their staff, they’ve made a huge commitment to their surrounding staff and then, they’ve made a huge NIL commitment."
History Between Oregon and Oklahoma State
The Ducks and Cowboys have only met one other time for a game in December of 2008 for the Holiday Bowl. Oregon won the game 42-31.
During the first showdown between these two teams, Oregon quarterback Jeremiah Masoli punched in three rushing touchdowns and threw for an additional score which fought on through five lead changes in the second half.
Oregon running back legend LaGarrette Blount helped seal the Ducks' win with a hurdle-involved 29-yard touchdown with three minutes left on the clock.