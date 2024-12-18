Oregon Ducks Snubbed By AP All-American Team? Dillon Gabriel, Derrick Harmon, Josh Conerly Jr.
With the regular college football season over, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks are the last undefeated team standing with a 13-0 record and a Big Ten Championship title clinched. One would assume that this feat, and a second ever program history 13-0 streak, would be rewarded with a few All-American first team selections.
However, that just isn’t the case, as not one Oregon athlete made the Associated Press’ All-America First-Team selections.
Ducks’ defensive lineman Derrick Harmon landed as a second-team selection, offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. landed a third-team recognition, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel clinched a third-team slot.
Gabriel helped lead Oregon to one of their best ever seasons in school history, clinching a 13-0 record and a Big Ten Conference Championship win in the Ducks’ first season in the conference. He picked up 3,558 yards with a 28-6 touchdown to interception ratio. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy Award and Maxwell Award while being a second team selection for Walter Camp. At 73.2%, he's the second highest in the nation for completion percentage.
Harmon has been a forced for the Ducks all this season. The junior had five sacks, two forced fumbles, four pass break-ups, and 42 total tackles (8.5 of those being tackles for loss).
Conerly Jr. helped lead a struggling offensive line from opening season woes to becoming a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, making the Ducks one of the best offensive lines in the country. Conerly Jr. finished the regular season with an 80.9 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. The junior only allowed six pressures over all 13 regular season games he started.
Notable Duck snubs from these selections include linebacker Bryce Boettcher, wide receiver Tez Johnson, defensive end Jordan Burch, defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, and running back Jordan James; all Ducks that amassed impressive seasons under the green and yellow.
Uiagalelei in particular was also overlooked for Big Ten Conference’s first team on defense, though he led the league in sacks with 10.5 when the regular season wrapped.
Johnson amassed 886 yards for the regular season, and that’s even after missing play in three games, including the Michigan contest when he was injured during the first quarter.
Below are each of the selections for the AP All-America First-Team.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
- Wide Receivers: Nick Nash, San Jose State / Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona / Xavier Restrepo, Miami
- Running Backs: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State / Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
- Quarterback: Cam Ward, Miami
- Tight End: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
- Tackles: Kelvin Banks, Texas / Will Campbell, LSU
- Guards: Addison West, Western Michigan / Willie Lampkin, North Carolina
- Center: Jake Slaughter, Florida
- Kicker: Kenneth Almendares, Louisiana-Lafayette
- All Purpose: Travis Hunter, Colorado
DEFENSE
- Edge Rushers: Abdul Carter, Penn State / Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
- Interior Linemen: Mason Graham, Michigan / Walter Nolen, Mississippi
- Linebackers: Jay Higgins, Iowa / Shaun Dolac, Buffalo / Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
- Cornerbacks: Jahdae Barron, Texas / Travis Hunter, Colorado
- Safeties: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame / Caleb Downs, Ohio State
- Defensive Back: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
- Punter: Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
- Wide Receivers: Travis Hunter, Colorado / Tre Harris, Mississippi / Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
- Running Backs: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina / Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
- Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
- Tight End: Tyler Warren, Penn State
- Tackles: Spencer Fano, Utah / Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
- Guards: Tyler Booker, Alabama / Donovan Jackson, Ohio State / Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
- Center: Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
- Kicker: Dominic Zvada, Michigan / Alex Raynor, Kentucky
- All Purpose: Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh
DEFENSE
- Edge Rushers: Kyle Kennard, South Carolina / Mike Green, Marshall
- Interior Linemen: Derrick Harmon, Oregon / Alfred Collins, Texas
- Linebackers: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas / Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma / Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
- Cornerbacks: Nohl Williams, California / Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
- Safeties: Malaki Starks, Georgia / Malachi Moore, Alabama
- Defensive Back: Michael Taaffe, Texas
- Punter: Brett Thorson, Georgia
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
- Wide Receivers: Tai Felton, Maryland / Jayden Higgins, Iowa State / Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State / Eric Rivers, Florida International
- Running Backs: Dylan Sampson, Tennessee / RJ Harvey, UCF
- Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
- Tight End: Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
- Tackles: Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon / Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
- Guards: Tate Ratledge, Georgia / Paolo Gennarelli, Army
- Center: Jacob Gardner, Colorado State
- Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State
- All Purpose: Brashard Smith, SMU
DEFENSE
- Edge Rushers: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech / Mikail Kamara, Indiana
- Interior Linemen: Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech / Kenneth Grant, Michigan
- Linebackers: Chris Paul Jr., Mississippi / Barrett Carter, Clemson / Jalon Walker, Georgia
- Cornerbacks: Chandler Rivers, Duke / Will Johnson, Michigan
- Safeties: Lathan Ransom, Ohio State / Jalen Catalon, UNLV
- Defensive Back: Mello Dotson, Kansas
- Punter: Eddie Czaplicki, USC
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks next play in the Rose Bowl for the second round of the College Football Playoffs, on January 1st, 2025. Their opponent is currently undetermined but will be decided this weekend when Tennessee plays Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, December 21st at 5pm PST.
