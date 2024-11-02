LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines: Evan Stewart Touchdown
Still sitting at the top of the college football food chain, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks took their third flight this season for their second Big Ten Conference road game against the unranked Michigan Wolverines. This match-up is a long time coming, as the last time the Oregon Ducks entered the “Big House” in 2007, their 39-7 win became a historic game for the program.
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks vs. the Michigan Wolverines kicks off Saturday at 12:3 p.m.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. The latest updates lie at the top of the article.
SECOND QUARTER
Q1 00:23: Michigan's Josaiah Stewart called for roughing the passer - 15-yard penalty and automatic first down for the Ducks.
OREGON 7, MICHIGAN 7
Q1 01:36 MICHIGAN SCORES: Davis Warren passes to Tyler Morris for a 7-yard Michigan touchdown. Kick is good.
Q1 04:50: On the punt return, Oregon's Ryan Pellum is hit, fumbles, and Michigan recovers the ball.
OREGON 7, MICHIGAN 0
Q1 06:55 OREGON SCORES: Dillon Gabriel throws a 2-yard ball to Evan Stewart who catches in heavy coverage. Oregon's first scoring drive is 12 plays for 63 yards. Kick by Atticus Sappington is good.
Q1: Tez Johnson is going to the lockerroom with a right shoulder injury.
Q1 12:42: Dillon Gabriel passes to Tez Johnson for a first down. It appears as if Johnson is injured and is off the field.
Q1 13:27: Michigan forced to punt. Jeffrey Persei, offensive tackle for Michigan, is helped off the field with an injury.
Q1 14:53: Donovan Edwards rushes but is taken down for a loss of 5-yards by former Michigan State Spartan turned Oregon Duck Derrick Harmon.
FIRST QUARTER
PREGAME: The Ducks claim tails and win the coin toss. The Ducks defer to the second half.
PREGAME: Terrance Ferguson and Jordan Burch are participating in warmups.
INJURY REPORT
Oregon
OUT
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
6 Jahlil Florence
14 Khamari Terrell
17 Kyler Kasper
77 Matthew Bedford
93 My’Keil Gardner
QUESTIONABLE
none
Michigan
OUT
1 Amorion Walker
2 Will Johnson
3 Jaden Mangham
4 Micah Pollard
9 Rod Moore
20 Jyaire Hill
40 Christian Boivin
75 Andrew Gentry (season)
QUESTIONABLE
23 Jordan Marshall
26 Rayshaun Benny
41 Bryson Kuzdzal
PREGAME
The Ducks and the Wolverines have faced each other five times in 1948 (Oregon loss), 1960 (Oregon loss), 1973 (Oregon loss), 2003 (Oregon win), and 2007 (Oregon win). Oregon has only won one of the four games played in Ann Arbor over the years.
Arguably, the most iconic win for Oregon against the Wolverines came in 2007 when the Oregon Ducks beat Michigan at the "Big House" 39-7. During that game, then offensive coordinator soon to be former Duck coach Chip Kelly called the famous "Statue of Liberty" play fake in which former Duck quarterback Dennis Dixon faked a behind the back hand-off to Jonathan Stewart before keeping the ball and rushing for a touchdown.
Stewart spoke to KOIN 6 Sports’ and Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated’s Ally Osborne earlier in the year about this play when discussing his “Ducks of a Feather” podcast with co-host and fellow former Duck Kenjon Barner.
“Yeah, those are plays that you guys see in movies, backyard football,” Stewart said. “And you're like, That will never work in a game, maybe like a high school game, but you know, on the national level like that? The guts to go on to Ann Arbor and call that play. It was a testament to who we really were and just the amount of trust [Chip Kelly] had in his players. We were prepared. We ran that play all like every practice, just about. And we just and it was just always like, ‘Hey, practice like you want to run it.’ You never know when you have to run it. And sometimes with those plays you can get goofy and just kind of go through the motions and what not. But he called that play on work to perfection.”
The Ducks are wearing all-white "Warp Speed" uniforms for this contest in honor of the historic 2007 win. This uniform is apart of Oregon's "Generation O" 2024 uniform line. Mirroring the previously released “Fly Era” uniforms, the shoulder pads contain a combination of carbon fiber wings and steel plating from Oregon uniforms of old. Details of silver and chrome run throughout the uniform. The number in the center is perforated, with a color changing green base, made to represent the head of a mallard duck.
Coming off a definitive 38-9 beatdown of the Illinois Fighting Illini at home, the Ducks have seemingly worked out all the kinks that plagued them at the start of the season. Dillon Gabriel went 18-26 and picked up 291 yards in the passing game against Illinois, and is right at home in a short-pass heavy Oregon offense. Senior Jordan James continues to pave the way on the ground for the Ducks, with a now cohesive offensive line held together by center Iapani "Poncho" Lalolou and strong performances from left guard Nishad Strother and Marcus Harper II.
On the defensive side for the Ducks, it seems like the defensive line is unstoppable with former Michigan State Spartan Derrick Harmon. The Ducks held the Fighting Illini 0-3 on fourth downs and 5-13 on third downs, while limiting their total offensive yardage to 293 total yards and snatching three sacks.
Michigan is currently in a rebuilding year after their national championship title win. Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh exited the program, leaving Sherrone Moore in charge of a team with 20+ exiting transfers and senior. After constant shifting at quarterback and the recent medical retirement of Jack Tuttle, yet another shift at quarterback to now starter Davis Warren has the Wolverines playing catch-up.
