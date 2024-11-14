Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning A Unique 'Players Coach' Says Derrick Harmon
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks will look to improve their record to 11-0 when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night. Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon spoke about the upcoming road matchup against the Badgers.
Derrick Harmon Ready to “Dominate” Wisconsin
The Oregon Ducks will travel to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night. Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was asked what has stood out about the Badgers running back Tawee Walker.
“Powerful. Good running back. Just got to stop him,” Harmon said.
Harmon was also asked about the Wisconsin offensive line.
“Them some dudes up there,” Harmon said. “We just got to dominate.”
Wisconsin is a run first team and has four running backs that have ran for more than 200 yards on the season. The Badgers were forced to make a quarterback change from Tyler Van Dyke to Braedyn Locke after Van Dyke was injured in Week 3. The Ducks defensive line will look to get after Locke all game. Harmon spoke about what Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei brings to the table for the Oregon defense.
“Great pass rusher. Probably a first round, number one pick type guy,” Harmon said. “He is a tremendous athlete. Once in an every decade type athlete.”
If Oregon can get out to a lead over the Badgers and make them one dimensional in the pass game, this defensive will be able to tee off on a limited Badgers passing attack.
Harmon: “ (Dan Lanning) is a Players Coach"
Derrick Harmon was asked about what makes coach Dan Lanning so unique.
“He is a players coach,” Harmon said. “He cares about this players. So that's the main thing,” Harmon said.
He added that Lanning shows that dedication in “every way possible.”
Lanning and the Ducks went viral after the mic’d up “Ducks vs. Them” video was released after their win over Michigan. Lanning called time out late in the Oregon win just so the Duck players could watch the Wolverines fans exit the stadium early.
Dan Lanning has built a culture in Eugene and everyone has bought in.
Oregon is off to their best start since 2012, where they went 10-0. Can Oregon extend their mark to 11-0 on Saturday night in Wisconsin?
The last time the Ducks started a season was 11-0 was in the 2010-2011 season. Oregon made the national championship game that season.
MORE: Wisconsin's Jack Del Rio Resigns After Drunk Driving Arrest Before Oregon Ducks Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Wisconsin Badgers At Camp Randall Stadium
MORE: Oregon, Ohio State, USC, LSU Recruiting Battle: 5-Star Jahkeem Stewart Visits Before Early Signing Day
MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon Ducks Lead, Georgia and Miami Drop
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Evaluates Wisconsin Badgers, Coach Luke Fickell's Culture
MORE: Oregon Injury Update: Jordan James, Jordan Burch Anticipated to Play vs. Wisconsin
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Makes NFL History Against Tennessee Titans
MORE: NFL Draft Quarterbacks: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Ranked, Snubbed By Mel Kiper?
MORE: Questionable Officiating Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins: Unsportsmanlike Conduct