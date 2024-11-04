Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Surprisingly Drops in Heisman Trophy Odds
Despite a stellar performance in the No. 1 Oregon Ducks' 38-17 victory at the "Big House," Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel's odds to win the Heisman Trophy have worsened.
Gabriel's +230 odds to be the one hoisting the Heisman Trophy in New York City are now the third best. Gabriel's odds are behind Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter at +220 and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward who is the favorite at +185. Boise State's running back Ashton Jeanty is fourth at +500.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning would disagree with that order of players and wants the world to recognize the greatness that is Gabriel.
"I think everybody here has realized that's not ordinary, right? We’re really blessed to have a special quarterback out there operating week in and week out, doing a really good job. And I'll say this, he's earned the trust and admiration of all of his teammates and the coaches around him, but this guy prepares extremely hard. He is the calmest dude you've ever been around on the field, which is impressive, but I'm really proud of him and what he's been able to do for this team."- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
The senior transfer from the Oklahoma Sooners threw for 294 passing yards and one touchdown pass on 22-for-34 completions against the Michigan Wolverines at the Michigan Stadium, also known as the "Big House" this past Saturday. Gabriel also shined with his feet on a 23-yard touchdown run to end the first half. The duality he possesses at the quarterback position is impressive.
Gabriel has led the Ducks to to an undefeated 9-0 record. Gabriel has moved up No. 2 in the NCAA's all-time passing leaders with 17,236 passing yards. Gabriel also now has 177 career total touchdowns, just one away from Case Keenum’s all-time NCAA record of 178.
Despite all these achievements, Gabriel doesn't like to dwell in the past.
"I feel like history doesn't necessarily kind of go with what we want to do... but I feel like, just being present, being right in the moment, I think that's allowed us to seize every moment. Very easy to say, but hard to do. These seasons get long, but I just, you know, appreciate how we've been able to stay fresh, stay present, keep getting better every week, and that focus has allowed us to do, that that as well."- Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel
The Ducks hold the unanimous No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Poll, are undefeated at 9-0 and stand at the top of Big Ten Conference standings alongside No. 8 Indiana who is also undefeated at 9-0.
