Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Reacts to Breaking NCAA Career Touchdown Record

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks picked up a 38-19 win over Maryland. Ducks' quarterback Dillon Gabriel broke the NCAA record for total touchdowns in a career, giving his reaction to the media after the win.

Gabriel Duarte

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It was another day at the office for the No. 1 Oregon Ducks and star quarterback Dillon Gabriel as they defeated the Maryland Terrapins 39-18 at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night.

The Ducks' Heisman Trophy candidate completed 23 of 34 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Terrapins. It was a season-low in passing yards for Gabriel, but it didn't matter as the Ducks rolled to a 21-point win.

Gabriel earned his spot in NCAA history after tying former Houston quarterback Case Keenum's record of total touchdowns with 178 in the second quarter when Gabriel connected on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Ferguson. It wouldn't take Gabriel long to pick up touchdown No. 179. He broke the record with a three-yard touchdown pass to Genorris Wilson in the third quarter.

UO
Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a touchdown pass during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Gabriel talked about how important the journey, not the outcome means to him.

"I think as a kid, you just love playing the game. I've been a guy who's tried to play the game as long as I can and maximize every moment. That's from youth football to middle school football, intermediate, high school, college, so on and so on," Gabriel said grinning face to face. "I think more than anything that's not things you'll take with you. It's the relationships, the people, Genorris catching that touchdown, things like that I'll remember. Not necessarily a record book."

DG
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel looks to pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks got off to a slow start offensively, but Gabriel said it didn't faze him or the offense that they didn't find success right away.

"I kind of like it for us though. We need to get better and continue to dial in. Adversity is real. You've got to find ways to win when things aren't going your way. We definitely made it tougher on ourselves," Gabriel said.

With the win, the Ducks move onto a 10-0 record. Gabriel said that he doesn't take anything about this season for granted.

"Everytime you step up there, it's tough. There's a chance you're taking and that's kinda the competitive side of it and you have to bring your 'A' game every week," he said. "I didn't think we did that. It starts with me and helping each other do that."

Oregon will head to Wisconsin next week as the Ducks look to move to 11-0. Gabriel will look to put together another multi-touchdown game to continue his bid for the Heisman Trophy.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

