Oregon Ducks' Dillon Thieneman Reveals Thoughts On Quarterbacks Dante Moore, Austin Novosad
The Oregon Ducks added safety Dillon Thieneman in the transfer portal from Purdue this offseason. Thieneman spoke after spring practice this weekend about what his early impression on the quarterback room is.
Thieneman Gives Impression Of Oregon Quarterbacks
As of now, all signs are pointing to Dante Moore being Oregon's starting quarterback when the season kicks off, with Austin Novosad being the backup. Thieneman was asked about his thoughts on them, as he has been practicing against them all spring.
"I'd say they are both very good. I love going up against them," Thieneman said. "There's not much more I can say about that."
Thieneman was careful not to reveal any trade secrets for Oregon. The Purdue transfer is expected to start for the Ducks defense, meaning he most likely gets reps against both Novosad and Moore as they compete for the starting job with the No. 1 offensive unit.
Dillon Thieneman Transfers To Oregon
Safety Dillon Thieneman spent the first two years of his collegiate career with the Purdue Boilermakers in 2023 and 2024, before he entered the transfer portal. He talked about why Dan Lanning and Oregon was the right program for him to transfer to when he was asked about it on Saturday.
“Definitely a very difficult decision that I had to talk to my family for a long time about, but we found it in my best interest to leave and find where I could get proper coaching, proper development, where I could go against some of the bets completion in the country,” Thieneman said. “Coach Lanning and the staff, how they develop guys, what their system is, how their system is related to the NFL.”
Thieneman has taken note of how well Oregon has developed transfers in the past and how being in Eugene can prepare him for the next level. He also talked about being the “new guy,” and Thieneman still has a lot to learn about the team on the field, but also off.
“Still trying to adapt to the defense. The defense is a lot different from the last place I was at….I’m just still trying to get used to that,” Thieneman said. “Just hanging out (With Oregon teammates), talk to them, getting to know them, both on and off the field. Picking their mind about football, still picking their mind about stuff outside of football.”
MORE: Nico Iamaleava To Transfer To Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks? Why It Doesn’t Make Sense
MORE: Oregon Ducks Depth Chart Projection Before Spring Game: Dakorien Moore Starting?
MORE: How Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Handles Heisman Trophy Hype
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Terrance Ferguson Reveals Which NFL Teams He’s Met With Before Draft
Dillon Thieneman's Career At Purdue
Despite the struggles the Purdue football team had in his time there, Thieneman balled out. In his two seasons, he had 210 total tackles, six interceptions, nine passes defended, seven tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.
In 2023, he earned Third-team All-American honors along with Second-team All-Big Ten. He also won 2023 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.