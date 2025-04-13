Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dillon Thieneman Reveals Thoughts On Quarterbacks Dante Moore, Austin Novosad

The Oregon Ducks landed defensive back Dillon Thieneman from Purdue in the transfer portal this offseason. Thieneman revealed after spring practice over the weekend what he thinks about Ducks' quarterbacks Dante Moore and Austin Novosad.

Cory Pappas

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after a Penn State Nittany Lions touchdown Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State Nittany Lions won 49-10.
Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after a Penn State Nittany Lions touchdown Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State Nittany Lions won 49-10. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks added safety Dillon Thieneman in the transfer portal from Purdue this offseason. Thieneman spoke after spring practice this weekend about what his early impression on the quarterback room is.

Thieneman Gives Impression Of Oregon Quarterbacks

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at the Hatfie
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

As of now, all signs are pointing to Dante Moore being Oregon's starting quarterback when the season kicks off, with Austin Novosad being the backup. Thieneman was asked about his thoughts on them, as he has been practicing against them all spring.

"I'd say they are both very good. I love going up against them," Thieneman said. "There's not much more I can say about that."

Thieneman was careful not to reveal any trade secrets for Oregon. The Purdue transfer is expected to start for the Ducks defense, meaning he most likely gets reps against both Novosad and Moore as they compete for the starting job with the No. 1 offensive unit.

Dillon Thieneman Transfers To Oregon

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oh
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safety Dillon Thieneman spent the first two years of his collegiate career with the Purdue Boilermakers in 2023 and 2024, before he entered the transfer portal. He talked about why Dan Lanning and Oregon was the right program for him to transfer to when he was asked about it on Saturday.

“Definitely a very difficult decision that I had to talk to my family for a long time about, but we found it in my best interest to leave and find where I could get proper coaching, proper development, where I could go against some of the bets completion in the country,” Thieneman said. “Coach Lanning and the staff, how they develop guys, what their system is, how their system is related to the NFL.”

Thieneman has taken note of how well Oregon has developed transfers in the past and how being in Eugene can prepare him for the next level. He also talked about being the “new guy,” and Thieneman still has a lot to learn about the team on the field, but also off. 

“Still trying to adapt to the defense. The defense is a lot different from the last place I was at….I’m just still trying to get used to that,” Thieneman said. “Just hanging out (With Oregon teammates), talk to them, getting to know them, both on and off the field. Picking their mind about football, still picking their mind about stuff outside of football.”

MORE: Nico Iamaleava To Transfer To Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks? Why It Doesn’t Make Sense

MORE: Oregon Ducks Depth Chart Projection Before Spring Game: Dakorien Moore Starting?

MORE: How Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Handles Heisman Trophy Hype

MORE: EXCLUSIVE: NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Terrance Ferguson Reveals Which NFL Teams He’s Met With Before Draft

Dillon Thieneman's Career At Purdue

Nov 30, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (5) runs the ball while Purdue Boil
Nov 30, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (5) runs the ball while Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) defends in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Despite the struggles the Purdue football team had in his time there, Thieneman balled out. In his two seasons, he had 210 total tackles, six interceptions, nine passes defended, seven tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. 

In 2023, he earned Third-team All-American honors along with Second-team All-Big Ten. He also won 2023 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football