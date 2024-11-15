Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Injury Report: Jordan Burch, Tez Johnson, Jordan James
EUGENE- The No. 1 Oregon Ducks head to Madison, Wisconsin, for their final road game of the regular season, where they will face the Wisconsin Badgers. Ducks defensive lineman Jordan Burch is officially out for the game, according to the official ava
Here is the official injury report, released by the Big Ten:
Oregon Ducks
QUESTIONABLE
none
OUT
1 Jordan Burch
6 Jahlil Florence
14 Khamari Terrell
15 Tez Johnson
17 Kyler Kasper
55 Marcus Harper
77 Matthew Bedford
93 My’Keil Gardner
Wisconsin Badgers
QUESTIONABLE
7 Jaheim Thomas
14 Tyrell Henry
92 Curt Neal
OUT
1 Chez Mellusi
10 Tyler Van Dyke
12 Joe Griffin
13 Kamo’i Latu
17 Cole LaCrue
46 Tamer Dalloul
64 Evan Brown
66 Leyton Nelson
89 Rob Booker
90 James Thompson
Burch, who missed three games earlier in the season due to a knee injury, hurt an ankle against the Maryland Terrapins. Running back Jordan James was limited to just one carry in the second half against Maryland, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning seemed optimistic about their return for Wisconsin.
“We’ll continue to evaluate them to see if they're available. We've had those guys out there helping us, so we'll see what it looks like,” said Lanning on Burch and James.
While Burch is out, James appears to be healthy for the Wisconsin game. Luckily for the Ducks, Gary Bryant Jr. and Dave Iuli are also off the injury report and ready to contribute.
Oregon star receiver Tez Johnson is still out. Johnson went down after an 11-yard reception against Michigan and has not seen the field since. However, after the game against Wisconsin, the Ducks will be on a bye, giving the receiver almost four weeks to heal.
"I think he's doing well," Lanning said. "We'll continue to evaluate where he's at for us, but he's doing well."
Senior right guard Marcus Harper II was also injured against the Wolverines, staying down for a while before walking to the injury tent. Harper missed the competition against Maryland, ending his streak of 23 consecutive starts. Harper is also listed as out against Wisconsin.
Offensive lineman Mathew Bedford has missed most of the season with a left knee injury, and he will not make his return against the Badgers. Freshman defensive back Dakoda Fields has also been sidelined since late August due to a knee injury with no set timetable for his return.
Sophomore receiver Kyler Kasper has missed the last six games with an undisclosed injury.
"I don't know that he will," Lanning said when asked if Kasper would play again this season. "And again, we'll always put the player first. He's trying his tail off to rehab his way back. He's been doing such a great job for us this year. I'm really proud of his growth, but if he's able to, fantastic. But I'm not anticipating that necessarily happening."
Redshirt freshman My'Keil Gardner, expected to bolster Oregon’s defensive line, also remains out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.
“We’re anxious to get him back, but it won’t be something that happens overnight,” Lanning said regarding Gardner before the season opener against Idaho.
Defensive back Khamari Terrell will also miss the Wisconsin game.
The Ducks and Badgers kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.
