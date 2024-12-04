Oregon Ducks Recruiting: ‘Freak’ Athlete McKay Madsen Predicted To Commit To Oregon?
McKay Madsen, four-star linebacker in the recruiting class of 2025, is a target that has recently gained traction of soon committing to the Oregon Ducks. Madsen received his Oregon offer back on July 28 and visited Eugene this past weekend for the win over rival Washington Huskies, 49-21. Madsen was also in attendance at Autzen Stadium for the 32-31 win over Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Big Ten Conference Championship is almost here, and Oregon will be taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. Before that, coach Dan Lanning and his staff are keeping their eyes right on the Early National Signing Period which opens up on Wednesday and closes on Friday.
“That atmosphere was great as always. A little bit colder since the last time I was up there but even better production from the team. The thing that excites me is knowing that Coach Lanning is there to stay. With him there, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and linebackers coach Brian Michalowski are there to stay as well, and they are such great dudes.”- McKay Madsen on his Oregon visit
The four-star recruit played multiple positions besides linebacker and fullback throughout his high school career, including quarterback, wide receiver, punt returner. Madsen finished with 1,483 all purpose yards to go along with 19 rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, and one passing touchdown in his senior season.
"Madsen is on of the freakier athletes in the ’25 class... He’s a tough, physical kid. Kind of a throwback player who may not be flashy but is affective on both sides of the ball and we could conceivably see him line up on both sides at the college level as well. Has easy Power 4 potential at both fullback and linebacker and would be fun to watch on special teams as a wedge breaker as well."- Gregg Biggins, 247Sports
Madsen is deciding between the likes of the Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and BYU Cougars. How the recent commitment flip of 2025 linebacker Gavin Nix from Miami to Oregon will affect Madsen's decision is yet to be determined. If he doesn't sign during the early recruiting signing period, he will next have to wait for the traditional signing period which begins on Feb. 5.
MORE: ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?
MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama Above Miami Controversy, Oregon Ducks No 1
MORE: Oregon Ducks Flip 4-Star Recruit Gavin Nix from Miami: Early National Signing Day Tracker
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive
MORE: Elite Linebacker Gavin Nix Flipping From Miami Hurricanes to Oregon Ducks?
MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Breaks Another Record In Cleveland Win On Monday Night: 'Chip On Shoulder'
MORE: AP Top-25 Poll: Ohio State, Miami Upsets Shock College Football Rankings
MORE: Michigan Upsets Ohio State: Penn State to Play Oregon Ducks in Big Ten Title Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Doubles Down On Washington 'Hate,' Addresses 'Scary' Injury
MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets: Lincoln Cure, Andrew Olesh