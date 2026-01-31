How Oregon Has Become Known As 'Quarterback University'

Over the years, the Oregon Ducks college football program has started to become known as "quarterback university." Memorable names who played at Oregon like Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, and Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel have helped pave the path for the honorary title.

There is now a case to be made that the Ducks' 2026 quarterback room is the most talented across college football. Two stars under center will now lead their respective future teams in the Pacific Northwest.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Future Heisman Trophy candidate, redshirt sophomore Dante Moore, will be running the show once again in Eugene with coach Dan Lanning by his side. He will have a new offensive coordinator, Drew Mehringer, in his ear in 2026.

Check out where Moore ranked in the NCAA in multiple categories below. His numbers will only continue to get better with another offseason to improve his game.

No. 4 in completion percentage (71.8)

Tied for No. 6 in total passing touchdowns (30)

No. 8 in passing efficiency (163.7)

Tied for No. 11in total passing yards (3,565)

As for Nebraska Cornhuskers' sophomore transfer Dylan Raiola, he's eager to replace Moore whenever he enters the NFL Draft, possibly next April.

Raiola threw for exactly 2,000 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions on a 72.4 completion percentage in nine games played under coach Matt Rhule in the Big Ten Conference. His season ended abruptly after suffering a broken right fibula against the USC Trojans on Nov. 1.

Similar to what Moore experienced behind Gabriel in the 2025 season, Raiola has an opportunity to work on his body and get comfortable with how the Oregon offense should be run while learning behind Moore.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws against Basha during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2027 Quarterbacks on Oregon's Radar

It's never too early to think about the future of the quarterback spot. Four uncommitted names out of the 2027 recruiting class have received offers from Lanning's program, according to 247 Sports.

Four-star Will Mencl - Chandler in Chandler, Arizona

Three-star Dane Weber - Chaparral in Temecula, California

Three-star Daniel Mielke - Murrieta Valley in Murrieta, California

Four-star Sione Kaho - Lincoln in Tacoma, Washington

Sept 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ransom Everglades quarterback Neimann Lawrence walks into Ohio Stadium before the Buckeyes' 56-0 win over Western Michigan. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

2028 Quarterbacks Offered By Ducks

An even deeper look into the distant future, there are a total of 12 quarterbacks in the 2028 recruiting class who are uncommitted and have received an offer from Oregon, per 247 Sports.