How Oregon Has Become Known As 'Quarterback University'
In this story:
Over the years, the Oregon Ducks college football program has started to become known as "quarterback university." Memorable names who played at Oregon like Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, and Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel have helped pave the path for the honorary title.
There is now a case to be made that the Ducks' 2026 quarterback room is the most talented across college football. Two stars under center will now lead their respective future teams in the Pacific Northwest.
Future Heisman Trophy candidate, redshirt sophomore Dante Moore, will be running the show once again in Eugene with coach Dan Lanning by his side. He will have a new offensive coordinator, Drew Mehringer, in his ear in 2026.
Check out where Moore ranked in the NCAA in multiple categories below. His numbers will only continue to get better with another offseason to improve his game.
- No. 4 in completion percentage (71.8)
- Tied for No. 6 in total passing touchdowns (30)
- No. 8 in passing efficiency (163.7)
- Tied for No. 11in total passing yards (3,565)
As for Nebraska Cornhuskers' sophomore transfer Dylan Raiola, he's eager to replace Moore whenever he enters the NFL Draft, possibly next April.
Raiola threw for exactly 2,000 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions on a 72.4 completion percentage in nine games played under coach Matt Rhule in the Big Ten Conference. His season ended abruptly after suffering a broken right fibula against the USC Trojans on Nov. 1.
Similar to what Moore experienced behind Gabriel in the 2025 season, Raiola has an opportunity to work on his body and get comfortable with how the Oregon offense should be run while learning behind Moore.
MORE: Oregon's Next Star Offensive Tackle is Already on the Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks Pushing to Flip Elite Georgia Bulldogs Recruit
MORE: College Football Analyst Strongly Defends Oregon Coach Dan Lanning
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
2027 Quarterbacks on Oregon's Radar
It's never too early to think about the future of the quarterback spot. Four uncommitted names out of the 2027 recruiting class have received offers from Lanning's program, according to 247 Sports.
- Four-star Will Mencl - Chandler in Chandler, Arizona
- Three-star Dane Weber - Chaparral in Temecula, California
- Three-star Daniel Mielke - Murrieta Valley in Murrieta, California
- Four-star Sione Kaho - Lincoln in Tacoma, Washington
2028 Quarterbacks Offered By Ducks
An even deeper look into the distant future, there are a total of 12 quarterbacks in the 2028 recruiting class who are uncommitted and have received an offer from Oregon, per 247 Sports.
- Four-star Neimann Lawrence - American Heritage in Plantation, Florida
- Four-star Donald Tabron II - Cass Technical in Detroit, Michigan
- Three-star Graham Simpson - Westview in Martin, Tennessee
- Three-star Ace Amina - Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Three-star Koa Malau'ulu - St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California
- Three-star AJ Tuivaiave - Graham-Kapowsin in Graham, Washington
- Three-star Ayden Edwards - Tustin in Tustin, California
- Three-star Hunter Fujikawa - Mililani in Mililani, California
- Three-star Jamar Howard - Clovis West in Fresno, California
- Unranked Grayson Clary - Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in Rabun Gap, Georgia
- Unranked Titus Huard - Valor Christian in Littleton, Colorado
Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.