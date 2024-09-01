Oregon Ducks ‘Firecracker’ Transfer Defensive Back Brandon Johnson Shines in Oregon Debut
EUGENE- Brandon Johnson, a safety transfer from Duke, dominated the defense in Oregon’s season opener against the Idaho Vandals. Although the game was much closer than expected, Johnson, the Ducks winning 24-14, Jonhson appeared to play up to the standard Oregon coach Dan Lanning is setting for the 2024 season. Johnson had three tackles and an interception in the end zone in Saturday's game against the Vandals.
“He’s like a little firecracker out there man,” outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei said. “You play star, you have to cover, some situations you have to come down in the box and try to play the run even though he’s hella small. I think he has a big impact on the team, especially with his pick today, just the energy he brings.”
In the second quarter, Johnson intercepted a pass] from Idaho quarterback Jack Layne intended for Mark Hamper in the end zone, keeping the Vandals from tying the score 7-7. This interception marks the third in Johnson's career and his first as an Oregon Duck.
“I'm never trying to be a superhero,” explained Johnson after the game. “You know, just doing my job, and if the plays come to me, make the plays that come to me.”
Below, Johson evaluates his first game as a Duck in No. 3 Oregon’s season opener against the Idaho Vandals:
Q: How do you evaluate the team's performance in the last game?
A: There were some highs and some lows, both good and bad. Just go to the doctor, get back to work.
Q: Can you walk us through the interception play you made?
A: One of my teammates showed me the replay in the locker room. I was just doing my job on the play.
Q: The offense tested you a few times, do you like that challenge?
A: “I like it. It helps me get into a rhythm.”
Q: As a new player on the team, were you trying to make a big play to prove yourself?
A: “I'm never trying to be a superhero. You know, just doing my job, and if the plays come to me, make the plays that come to me.”
Q: Do you feel the defense met the standard the team has set this season?
A: “Like I said, you know, there was some good, there was some bad. I think we can get better”
Q: Were you aware of where you were on the field during that interception play?
A: “Yeah, I try to have awareness as I'm playing the game so I would say, I'm pretty aware where I'm at on the field. I was pretty confident, but I had to Toe Tap to make sure”
Q: What's one area you think the secondary needs to improve on heading into the Boise State game?
A: “Communication. That's something we can always improve on, because that is going to make us better as a defense overall.”
Q: Do you think having game film to study this week will help the defense prepare for Boise State?
A: “Always, the more film, the better.”
Johnson and the Ducks will return to Autzen Stadium this Saturday, September 7th at 7 p.m. PT where they will face the Boise State Broncos.
