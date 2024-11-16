Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit Dallas Wilson to Visit Florida Gators, Potential Flip?
Oregon Ducks five-star receiver commit Dallas Wilson is heading to Gainesville on Saturday to visit the Florida Gators for their home game vs. the LSU Tigers.
Wilson committed to Oregon back in January of 2023 but seems to be keeping his options open before signing day.
Dallas Wilson Player Profile
Dallas Wilson is a 6-3, 205 pound wide receiver out of Tampa, Florida. Wilson is rated as a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver in the class of 2025 per 247Sports.
Wilson is viewed as a player that can immediately come in and contribute to a winning program. 24Sports’ director of scouting Andrew Ivins had this to say about Wilson.
“Self-assertive wide receiver with the size, hands, and speed to emerge as a true impact player for a College Football Playoff contender,” Ivins said. “Launches out of his stance and attacks cushion with conviction before breaking off defensive backs with snappy cuts.”
Something that stands out about Wilson is his ability to use his physical attributes to overwhelm opponents.
“Firm 10-inch hands and a 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame give him the advantage more time than not at the catch point and has put a few acrobatic grabs on the highlight reel over the years,” Ivins said. “Embraces the role as a perimeter blocker and will hand fight with cornerbacks even if the run is going the other way.”
Wilson: “Florida Has My Interest”
Dallas Wilson spoke with On3 about his upcoming visit to Florida and the update on his commitment to Oregon.
“I just want to see them go out there and like the team I have seen in the past,” Wilson said. “I want to see them get their chemistry together as a team.”
The Gators have had a rough 2024 season and have a record of 4-5. The Oregon Ducks, on the other hand, are 10-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country.
“Nothing has changed with Oregon. They are still the school to hold it down with me and be there for me,” Wilson said. “Florida has my interest though because I love how they have faith in their guys.”
Wilson's profile picture on his Instragram account is currently Ducks' quarterback Dillon Gabriel so unless that changes, it's not quite time to Duck fans to be worried.
