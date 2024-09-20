Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Will Five-Star Tennessee Commit Flip to Oregon?
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks have been working diligently to flip class of 2025 offensive lineman Douglas Utu from Tennessee, and it appears that Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff are making progress. On Friday, Sept. 20, On3's Chad Simmons logged a prediction pick for Oregon to flip the lineman's commitment.
The Ducks have been actively building their 2025 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 13 in the nation. A commitment from Utu would provide a significant boost to Oregon's future freshman class and a major victory for Oregon offensive line coach Alique Terry. Utu is regarded as a five-star prospect by both ESPN and Rivals.
The 6-foot-4, 315 pound lineman from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, committed to Tennessee in June, just three days after taking an official visit to Knoxville. Utu chose the Volunteers over Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Washington, Oregon, and several other powerhouse programs.
However, it appears he is not firm in his commitment. Utu attended USC's season opener against LSU in his hometown of Las Vegas, as the Trojans are also working to flip Utu.
According to Simmons, the Ducks are the frontrunners to secure a flip from one of the nation's most elite linemen. Oregon has a 90.2 percent success estimate according to On3, compared to USC's less than 1 percent and Tennessee's 1.5 percent chance of keeping Utu. Notably, Utu is teammates with current Oregon offensive line commit Alai Kalaniuvalu.
If Oregon and its coaching staff can successfully secure a commitment from Utu, it would serve as a significant redemption win on the recruiting trail as Tennessee managed to flip Oregon's only tight end commit in the class of 2025, DaSaahn Brame.
Oregon's bye week provides the Ducks' coaching staff with more time and opportunities to focus on building their 2025 recruiting class in pursuit of a second consecutive top-five class.
"I think this will be a great week for us to get out there and be able to see some guys and take advantage of that," said Lanning earlier this week. And so far, he has stayed true to his word.
On Thursday, Lanning was seen visiting the hometown of 2025 four-star edge rusher Hayden Lowe, who is currently committed to USC. Lanning, along with defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, was spotted in Westlake Village talking to Gardena Sera football coach Scott Altenberg before the game against Lowe, who plays for Oaks Christian.
Lanning and his staff are also looking to flip 2025 tight end Andre Olesh from Michigan. After losing Brame to Tennessee, Oregon has yet to secure another commitment from a tight end, a position that ESPN has deemed the biggest remaining area of need for the Ducks.
Olesh is scheduled to visit Oregon for its highly anticipated matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Oct. 12th. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound tight end is ranked in the top 100 of the 2025 class and has received offers from many elite programs, including Michigan, Oregon, Alabama, and Ole Miss.
Lanning and his staff are not the only Ducks looking to flip top prospects, however. Oregon commit Dakorien Moore, a five-star receiver, has been reaching out to five-star Ohio State cornerback commit Na'eem Offord, in the hopes that Offord will join him in Eugene next season. Despite being committed to the Buckeyes, Offord has a top three of Auburn, Ohio State, and Oregon.
"(You know) where we are at with it twin," Moore wrote on an Instagram story post encouraging Offord to commit to Oregon.
Although Oregon has yet to break into the top ten in the class of 2025 football rankings, Lanning and his staff are in the mix for several highly-touted prospects. Oregon is a top destination for high school football stars for a reason, and the Ducks are on the path to prove it.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Flip Creates Big Position Need in 2025 Recruiting Class
MORE: Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Faces Tampa Bay Running Back Bucky Irving On Sunday
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore Attempting to Flip 5-Star CB From Ohio State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football: Winners Or Victims Of Transfer Portal?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Suspicious Officiating Called Into Question After Week 3
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Kickoff Time vs. UCLA Bruins Slots