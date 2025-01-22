Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning To Win Heisman Trophy? Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore's Odds
The Oregon Ducks will have a new quarterback under center this fall. Dante Moore is projected to be the Ducks starter when the season kicks off on Aug. 30 against the Montana State Bobcats.
In the previous two seasons in 2023 and 2024, Oregon quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel wound up being Heisman Trophy Finalists. What are Moore’s Heisman Trophy odds as of now?
Dante Moore Heisman Trophy Odds
Dante Moore is tied for the ninth best Heisman odds at +2000. The favorite to win the award is LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier with odds of +900. Next is Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning with odds of +950.
The six other players ahead of Moore in the 2025 Heisman Trophy odds are Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck, and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.
The Heisman Trophy is typically a quarterback award. Seven of the last nine Heisman winners have been a quarterback. The outliers in that time span are Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who won in 2020, and the most recent winner, Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
MORE: Marcus Mariota Win Super Bowl Ring With Washington Commanders? Jayden Daniels Mentor
MORE: Ohio State, Notre Dame National Championship Ticket Prices Soar Past Rose Bowl
MORE: Travis Hunter Suffers Near Injury Celebrating With Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore
Dante Moore Set to Start in 2025?
Dante Moore is in a great position to succeed at Oregon. Each of Oregon’s past two quarterbacks have been finalists for the Heisman trophy and have won 12 plus games.
In 2023, Bo Nix threw for 45 touchdowns and three interceptions during Oregon’s 12-2 season that ended with a Fiesta Bowl win.
In 2024, Dillon Gabriel threw for 30 touchdowns and six interceptions as the Ducks won the Big Ten Championship in their first season as a member of the conference.
Moore spent his freshman season at UCLA before transferring to Oregon before the 2024 season. He saw limited action on the field this past season, but it is clear that Dan Lanning views Moore as the future at the quarterback position for his team. The Ducks didn’t pursue a veteran quarterback in the transfer portal, giving Moore the keys to the offense for next season.
Dillon Gabriel High On Future of Ducks Quarterback Room
Dillon Gabriel's college career came to an end in Oregon's 41-21 loss to the Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Despite the loss and the changes coming at the quarterback position, Gabriel still has confidence in them being good going forward. He said this to 247Sports.
"They're in a great spot," Gabriel said. "Coach Lanning will never be in a spot where there's not enough talent...I'm excited for that room (Oregon quarterback room)."
MORE: Oregon Ducks Push To Flip Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star Commit Chris HenryJr: Visit Loom
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Chip Kelly Calls Out Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs Hosting 5-Star QB Jared Curtis On Official Visits
MORE: Miami Hurricanes' Carson Beck To Make More NIL Money Than Denver Broncos Bo Nix