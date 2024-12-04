Did Oregon Ducks’ Matayo Uiagalelei Deserve First-Team All-Big Ten, Snubbed by Coaches?
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks are the No. 1 team in the nation and have taken over the Big Ten Conference by storm. Sophomore defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei dominant performances throughout the season have been crucial to the Ducks’ undefeated run. However, despite his dominance, Uiagalelei was not named to the First-Team All-Big Ten Defense by the conference's coaches, a decision that left many questioning the coaches’ evaluations. The media, on the other hand, awarded him First-Team honors.
Uiagalelei has been one of the most dominant forces behind Oregon’s defensive success. He led the Big Ten Conference in sacks with 10.5 and ranked in the top 10 nationally in that category. These numbers arguably make him one of the most impactful pass rushers in the country. His ability to exploit opposing offensive lines has been a nightmare for quarterbacks all season.
The Ducks finished the regular season undefeated while ranking in the top 10 nationally in both scoring defense (No. 9) and total defense (No. 7). When Oregon entered the Big Ten, many questioned whether the team would be physical enough to excel defensively against some of the nation’s most explosive offenses.
The Ducks didn’t just answer those doubts, they completely shattered them. Oregon proved throughout the season that they not only could contain these talented offenses but dominate them as well. Oregon finished the regular season as the conference leader in many statistics including pass deflections (58) and sacks (39).
"The guy plays with relentless effort,” said Oregon Coach Dan Lanning of Uiagalelei. “We talked about developing that killer instinct, and Matayo’s showing that killer instinct right now and has become one of the hardest guys in college football to block."
Uiagalelei’s exclusion from the coaches' First-Team All-Big Ten list becomes confusing when considering his season-long performance and game-changing play-making ability. Uiagalelei recorded 37 total tackles, 32 of those being solo tackles, 23 assists, and three pass deflections on the season. In Oregon’s most recent game against Washington, the Ducks' defensive line recorded 10 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. The Washington game marked a career day for the sophomore. Uiagalelei registered six total tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss.
Earlier in the season at Wisconsin, Uiagalelei delivered another standout performance. He put up five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and a critical fourth-quarter interception that sealed the win for Oregon. The sack he recorded in that game came on a pivotal third down, forcing Wisconsin to settle for a field goal rather than getting another opportunity to score a touchdown. The Ducks ended up defeating the Badgers by just three points (16-13), a win that may not have happened without the exceptional performance from Uiagalelei.
"I think everybody's taking notice of what kind of player Matayo is. Matayo certainly has shown the ability to be a great player for us. He gets better and better every single week,” said Lanning. “It's about the batted ball that was in the air that he took advantage of. We didn't have any takeaways in this game until that play. And that one certainly was a big one."
It’s hard to understand how a player who has consistently delivered in the biggest moments and led the conference in sacks could be overlooked by the conference coaches. Uiagalelei’s contributions went beyond raw stats. His ability to disrupt and apply pressure on opposing offenses, as well as create opportunities for his teammates, made him invaluable to Oregon’s roster. And again, he’s doing all this as a sophomore.
Uiagalelei’s exclusion from the coaches’ First-Team All-Big Ten list does not accurately reflect the impact Uiagalelei has had on Oregon’s dominant season. The sophomore’s potential has no ceiling, as he still has two years of eligibility under his belt. If Uiagalelei continues to improve at the rate he has been, he undoubtedly has the potential to become one of the best defensive players in college football.
