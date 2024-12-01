Oregon Ducks Defensive Line Earns MVP in Win Over Washington Huskies
The Oregon Ducks defeated the Washington Huskies 49-21 on Saturday night, improving to 12-0 and completing the second undefeated regular season in program history. Oregon coach Dan Lanning had yet to beat Washington in three attempts, finally getting the win in the 2024 season. After the game, Lanning spoke about his first win in the Ducks vs. Huskies rivalry.
"Feels good. I'm really proud of our players," said Lanning in the postgame interview on the field. "You talk about playing a complete game. I think you saw that until the very last drive at the end."
The Oregon defensive line recorded 10 sacks and 16 tackles for loss on the game, earning themselves the MVP. Ducks defensive lineman Jordan Burch made his return from injury, leading Oregon with 2.5 total sacks. Fellow pass rusher Matayo Uiagalelei recorded two sacks and two tackles for loss.
Autzen Stadium was rocking, and the Ducks jumped out to a 28-14 lead at halftime. Oregon never let Washington get back into the game, scoring 21 more points in the second half. Senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher led the Ducks with 11 total tackles, holding Washington to 244 total yards.
In addition to the multiple sacks and negative plays, the Ducks forced a critical fumble in Huskies' territory, setting up a short field for the Oregon offense. Washington converted four of their 12 third-down conversion attempts.
While Uiagalelei and Burch led the Ducks defensive line in the notable statistics, sophomore outside lienbacker Teitum Tuioti recorded 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Up next for the Ducks is the Big Ten Championship Game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 13-10, giving Penn State a chance to play for the Big Ten title in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
"The opportunity to do something special. First year in the conference. To get an opportunity in a game like that against a great game," said Lanning after the game.
The Big Ten Championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. PT.
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Washington Injury Report: Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Jahlil Florence
MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets: Lincoln Cure, Andrew Olesh
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Injury Report Ahead Of Cleveland Monday Night Football Game
MORE: Big Ten Championship Game Odds: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes Rematch
MORE: Can Oregon Ducks Pass Georgia For No. 1 Ranked 2025 Recruiting Class? Flips Loom
MORE: Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving Shows Touching Support of Denver Quarterback Bo Nix
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel To Make FBS History Vs. Washington On Senior Night
MORE: Caleb Downs Says Ohio State Buckeyes 'Weren't Well Prepared' to Play Oregon Ducks
MORE: Who Will Oregon Ducks Face in Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State, Indiana?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast Announced
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch On Oregon Ducks: 'Our Guys Believe' In Upsets
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reveals Quarterback Plans Against Oregon Ducks