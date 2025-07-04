Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore's Expectations: Heisman Trophy Finalist?
Between the numerous Oregon Ducks quarterbacks drafted into the NFL and the wave of recent Heisman Trophy finalists, the Ducks have a history of rostering some of the best quarterbacks in the nation.
After utilizing a redshirt in 2024, quarterback Dante Moore is expected to get the starting nod this fall. On3’s J.D. PicKell is among a handful of people who predict Moore to contend for the Heisman Trophy this season.
“My expectation for him is the expectation that's been set there from Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel,” PicKell said. “I expect Dante Moore to be a Heisman finalist … All the boxes are checked for me.”
Moore would be the third Duck in the past three seasons to make the trip to New York for the Heisman ceremony if he’s named a finalist. Unlike his predecessors, Nix and Gabriel, who ended up being two of the most experienced players in college football history, Moore is only 20 years old.
Like Nix and Gabriel, Moore began his career elsewhere, playing for the UCLA Bruins in 2023. He became the ninth true freshman to start at quarterback for the Bruins and threw multiple touchdowns in his first few games.
Moore transferred to Oregon following the 2023 season but played just 29 offensive snaps in 2024 while learning from Gabriel. Despite appearing in just five games, Moore had aname, image and likeness (NIL) valuation of $341,000 at the end of the season, according to On3.
“They brought him over to sit for a year and decided to pay him for a year while he was sitting,” PicKell said. “You know how much you got to believe in a guy to pay for a player that's not actually going to play for another season?”
PicKell added that Moore’s had a lot more time to get acclimated to the program than Nix or Gabriel did.
Besides Oregon being led by veteran quarterbacks the last two seasons, its field generals have been surrounded by veteran offensive weapons like wide receivers Tez Johnson and Troy Franklin, as well as tight end Terrance Ferguson.
Especially with senior wideout Evan Stewart to miss time with a torn patellar tendon, Moore’s options have spent less time in Eugene than in years past. Five-star freshman receiver Dakorien Moore, however, seems to have nothing but confidence in his quarterback and the state of the program.
“I think he will win the Heisman this year,” Dakorien said on an episode of the Pivot Podcast in April.
Johnson, who spent the 2024 season with Moore before being drafted into the NFL by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared a similar prediction ahead of the 2025 Rose Bowl.
"He'll be a Heisman finalist next year," Johnson said. "100 percent. It's something you haven't seen yet. That boy can throw a ball like no other. I've never seen nothing like it."
Nix finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2023, with Gabriel sharing the same fate in 2024. The last time a Ducks quarterback won was Marcus Mariota back in 2014 when Oregon won the Rose Bowl and made it all the way to the National Championship Game.