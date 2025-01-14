Oregon Ducks Biggest Transfer Portal Winners After Landing Emmanuel Pregnon?
The Oregon Ducks have a loaded group of incoming transfer portal additions for the 2025 season. Dan Lanning and company landed the top available offensive lineman in the country, Emmanuel Pregnon, on Tuesday. He joins eight other players to transfer to Oregon so far this offseason.
Per On3, Oregon has the highest average ranking per commit in the whole country at 88.38, and it’s not particularly close.
Oregon Ducks Add Another Four-Star Transfer
There is no lack of talent when it comes to the Oregon Ducks roster heading into the 2025 season. In addition to having a top five recruiting class, the Ducks also have one of the best classes of incoming transfers. They added the highest ranked offensive lineman in the portal, Emmanuel Pregnon. He spent the past two seasons at USC, and in 13 games played this year, he did not allow a single sack.
Oregon has landed nine players thus far in the transfer portal. This includes seven transfer that are rated as four-star transfers. The headliners are offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, running back Makhi Hughes, tight end Jamari Johnson, offensive tackle Isaiah World, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, offensive tackle Alex Harkey, and safety Dillon Thieneman.
All of these players could make an instant impact for the Ducks as soon as the season starts in the fall, especially the two offensive lineman. Starters from the 2024 team, Ajani Cornelius and Josh Conerly Jr. announced over the past weekend that they would be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Signing Pregnon, World, and Harkey now gives Oregon some options on the line. All three of these players have at least three years of college football experience under their belt. Now, it’s just a matter of how they can gel together.
Ducks Kicking Off 2025 Season As Defending Big Ten Champs
The Oregon Ducks will kick off their 2025 season at Autzen Stadium on August 30th against the Montana State Bobcats. The Bobcats were just one win away from winning the 2024-2025 FCS Championship, falling just short against North Dakota State 35-32 in the title game.
It will be Oregon's first game since their disappointing 41-21 defeat in the Rose Bowl to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks had about as good of a first season in the Big Ten as they could have asked for, going 12-0 in the regular season, and capping it off with a Big Ten Championship.
Unfortunately, the thing that will stick in the minds of many was how the season ended in the College Football Playoff.
