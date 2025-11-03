National Analyst Makes Hot Take Doubting Oregon Ducks' College Football Playoff Hopes
With the No. 6 Oregon Ducks' Halloween bye week in the rear view mirror, coach Dan Lanning and crew stare down the four game stretch before the end of the regular season including matchups against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Minnesota Golden Gophers, No. 20 USC Trojans, and longtime rival Washington Huskies.
With several marquee matchups to end the season, FOX Sports analyst Bruce Feldman put out a controversial take during the "Bold November Predictions" segment of the State Farm Halftime Show that the Ducks might not make it to the end of their remaining schedule unscathed. Feldman pointed to Oregon's upcoming road games against Iowa and Washington as matchups that may lead to a loss for the currently 7-1 Ducks.
"Oregon is No. 6 in the country. Dan Lanning's done an amazing job there. But they've got two really tough road games at Iowa, at Washington - you know how tough it is to play in Husky Stadium. I don't think the Ducks are going to make the playoffs. That's my bold prediction, Mike," Feldman said.
Feldman's halftime show co-hosts, including former college football coach Chris Petersen, seemed shocked at the prediction but also agreed in part with Feldman's take.
Petersen even shared he didn't want to "go down the rabbit hole" about playing in Seattle, as he previously was the head coach for Washington from 2014-2019.
What Do the Odds Say?
When a bold prediction like Feldman's hits social media, many fans from across the football landscape added their own opinions, but what does the current betting line predict for the rest of the Ducks' season.
According to FanDuel, Oregon is favored to win their next game against the Iowa Hawkeyes by -230, which is a lower-than-usual estimate for the Ducks compared to other game betting lines this season.
Also according to FanDuel, the Ducks are +1000 for winning the national championship, which shows some faith from bettors that the Ducks will win out the rest of their season or at least do well enough in the rest of the regular season to make it to the playoffs. Betting wise, the Ducks are No. 4 in likeliness to win the title, tied with Texas A&M and below Ohio State, Indiana, and Alabama.
What the Numbers Say
Analysts giving hot takes is nothing new, but what are the numbers behind Feldman's hot take?
Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated ranked the four upcoming games on Oregon's schedule, and the toughness of each remaining opponent shined through, especially with Feldman's road game concerns.
Iowa is one of few teams to get within five points of Indiana, Oregon's single loss of the year. The Hawkeye defense held the Hoosiers under their seasonal average yards per game in passing and rushing, which could spell trouble for Oregon's pass-heavy offense and quarterback Dante Moore's discomfort in the pocket with increased pressure.
Washington brings a threatening passing attack with quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and wide receiver Denzel Boston. The Huskies are even with time of possession compared to their 2025 opponents and allow 5.2 yards per play on average for opponents as well.
For Oregon, leaning on their strong defense which ranks No. 3 in the nation for opponent's yards per play and No. 4 for opponent's points per game will likely be what can prove Feldman's take wrong, along with Oregon's offense line figuring out ways to inhibit the amount of pressure penetrating the pocket.
