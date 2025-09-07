Oregon Ducks Fans Will Be Vindicated by Kirk Herbstreit's Comments About Recent Win
For the Oregon Ducks, their first two blowout games at Autzen Stadium against the Montana State Bobcats (59-13) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (69-3) feel like a shot to the arm compared to last years' shaky wins over the Idaho Vandals and the Boise State Broncos, and media members are taking notice.
One of the talking heads that put their faith behind the Ducks in the preseason last year, ESPN College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit, made the case for Oregon being overlooked in the national conversation during ESPN's broadcast of Michigan at Oklahoma.
"It feels like no one is talking about Oregon this year," Herbstreit said on the call for the game. "It's like they're taking the year off. People need to remember that they're playing ball up there in Eugene."
Moving On Up, to the Duck-side
Herbstreit isn't the only source praising the reigning Big Ten Conference champions after their 2-0 start to the season. The ESPN College Football Power Index listed the Ducks six spots higher this week after dismantling the Cowboys. In fact, the Ducks (24.5) have an FPI two points higher than conference rival Ohio State (22.4) and the Texas Longhorns (22.4).
According to the FPI, the Ducks are now the favorite to win the conference once again, make it to the national championship, and win the national championship. The Ducks are the second highest team for probability of making the playoffs under the Buckeyes.
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt also listed the Ducks as No. 3 on his weekly top 10 breakdown with Ohio State as his No. 1 and Penn State being ranked below the Ducks at No. 4.
Why the Ducks Are so Overlooked: Youth & Transfers
The doubt creeping around Oregon in the preseason seems rooted in the youth this squad boasts.
At quarterback, though sophomore Dante Moore was highly touted as a Heisman Trophy candidate by teammates and media members at Ducks' practices, his resume from his former team at UCLA freshman year and his redshirt season with the Ducks only seeing the field during four games to mentor under Cleveland Browns' quarterback Dillon Gabriel had some unsure of Moore's game-proven talent.
However, against the Cowboys, Moore clocked in 266 yards and three touchdowns with a 76 completion percentage before exiting the field in favor of backups Luke Moga and Brock Thomas.
The Ducks also had several question marks surrounding their wideouts rooms, especially with senior wide receiver Evan Stewart being ruled out of the season with a torn knee tendon.
Against the Cowboys, Oregon's depth at receiver became clear with talent like senior Gary Bryant Jr., freshman Dakorien Moore, and freshman Jeremiah McClellan stepping up as leaders on the team with a combined 191 yards in receiving against the Cowboys.
Offensive coordinator Will Stein said it best in the offseason that Oregon's team was a "weird veteran" squad with several older players coming in from other progams. The best result of this statement shines through in the offensive line, which has combined transfers like tackle Alex Harkey and Isaiah World and guard Emmanuel Pregnon mixing well with Oregon veterans like center Iapani Laloulu and guard Dave Iuli.
What's Next For the Ducks?
Given the Ducks' upcoming schedule, it's likely two more wins will be added on for Oregon before their Sept. 27 showdown at Beaver Stadium against Penn State.
Sept. 13 marks the Ducks' Big Noon Kickoff game against the Northwestern Wildcats, who's entering this week with a 23-3 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.
Sept. 20 is Oregon's rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers, who are trying to recover from two early losses in a row with their special teams feeling uncoordinated and the team beating itself in their 36-27 loss against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday.
Duck fans should expect more media members to start lending their favor to the Ducks as Oregon's schedule creeps closer and closer to their Penn State matchup.