Oregon Ducks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Prediction: Top-Ranked Ducks Avoid Upset?

The Oregon Ducks host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday afternoon in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Can the No. 1 Ducks avoid upset and improve their record to 8-0?

Cory Pappas

Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) runs the ball during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) runs the ball during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks host the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Eugene.  It’s a top-20 matchup as the No. 1 ranked Ducks take on the upstart, No. 20 ranked Fighting Illini.

Oregon is 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in the Big Ten. The Ducks are coming off a 35-0 win over Purdue.

Illinois is 6-1 and 3-1 in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini's lone loss was a 21-7 defeat at Penn State. In their last game, Illinois beat Michigan, 21-7.

Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning holds his hand up and smiles while talking to a referee during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Oregon vs. Illinois Odds

The Ducks enter Saturday’s top-20 showdown as a 21.5-point home favorite vs. the visiting Illini. The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

Oregon has been nearly unbeatable at home in recent memory. Under coach Dan Lanning, since 2022, the Ducks have a record of 16-1 at Autzen Stadium. In their last game at home vs. Ohio State, Oregon was an underdog but beat Ohio State 32-31. 

Illinois has been a surprise this season. The Fighting Illini had a win total set at 5.5 in the preseason and have already hit that with 5 games remaining. Illinois biggest win this year was a road win at Nebraska. Illinois was a 7-point underdog in that game. They have thrived when the odds are against them. 

Oregon vs. Illinois Preview

Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) reacts after a turnover against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Ducks a 91.4 percent chance to win vs. Illinois. 

Oregon is the No. 1 team in the nation and they are playing at home, so the FPI thinks there is little chance of an upset. 

Oregon came into the year as the Preseason No. 3 team but fell in the ranks after two subpar performances against Idaho and Boise State to start the season. The Ducks have gotten better each game and are now playing as good football as anyone in the country. That’s reflective of their No. 1 ranking. The offensive line, which struggled early in the year, has cleaned things up and has protected quarterback Dillon Gabriel, opening up the offense as a whole. 

Illinois came into the season with fairly low expectations. Just making a bowl game would have been considered a success. Illinois has already accomplished that feat and can now shoot for loftier goals. Quarterback Luke Altmyer has had an impressive showing this season. He is playing mistake-free football and has 15 passing touchdowns to only 1 interception. However, Illinois defense has been the biggest key to their success. 

Oregon vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Two waterfalls, including this one on the west side of Autzen Stadium along with 78,000 plants, 306 of them trees, were added to an extensive reforming of the north bank at the stadium in time for the first home game of the new season in 2013. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Illinois will not be intimidated going into a hostile road atmosphere. The Illini have already played night games at undefeated Nebraska and Penn State. For Illinois to give the Ducks a real scare, they cannot afford to fall behind early. If the Illinois defense can limit the Ducks early, it gives their offense more flexibility. If Oregon can get out to a two-possession lead, it will be very difficult for the Illini to get back in the game.

How can you pick against the Ducks at home? With an extra day of rest, Oregon rolls Illinois.

Oregon 35, Illinois 13

