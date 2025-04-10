Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Evaluates 'Hilarious, Huge' Akili Smith Jr.
EUGENE – After the departure of former quarterback Dillon Gabriel to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Oregon Ducks are in search of their next starting quarterback. Redshirt sophomore Dante Moore has emerged as a favorite to lead Oregon’s offense for the 2025 season.
Though Oregon coach Dan Lanning nor the coaching staff have officially announced who the starting quarterback will be, the anticipation for Moore’s starting quarterback debut has only grown as the offseason continues.
After Thursday's spring practice session, Moore addressed the media for the first time this spring. The play caller offered insight into his mindset, development, and relationship with the quarterback room.
Moore revealed his mentors include Cam Newton, the "healthy" Oregon quarterback competition, how he handles Heisman Trophy expectations and his grasp of the Ducks' play book. Moore also evaluates highly-anticipated incoming freshman quarterback Akili Smith Jr.
What Dante Moore Said After Spring Practice With the Ducks (Thursday, April 10)
Dante Moore on competition in the quarterback room:
“We're not worrying about who's gonna start. We're not worried about who's the one, who's two, we're just all pushing each other. We're all out there. If a mistake happens, we're all coaching each other. Every time they get a great play, we always congratulate each other. So it's just been a great quarterback room, great healthy room, and been all pretty good.”
Dante Moore on managing expectations and Heisman Trophy talk:
“Lanning always tells me pressure is a privilege. I'm blessed to be here, blessed to be where I'm at overall, just in general. I'm not really thinking about down the line this season. I'm thinking about every day, just how I'm getting better at practice, how I'm helping the team around me get better overall. It's always good to think ahead, but right now, I'm living in the moment.”
Dante Moore on developing his own playing style:
“I've had great mentors. And one thing Cam Newton always told me is control what you can control. And also, you know, you don't gotta do nothing special to be special.
I mean, you go from Joey Harrington to Marcus Mariota. You got Darron Thomas. You got Bo Nix... but really I'm just thinking about my style of play, how I can better the team, just how I can make myself feel comfortable on the football field. I've learned a lot from Dillon Gabriel. I miss him a lot. I love him a lot, praying for his success, but overall, just to master my game plan, to make sure I can better myself every day.”
Dante Moore on his biggest areas of improvement:
“I would say my leadership has grown a lot... just my communication to the players, you know, understanding who I need to communicate to in a certain type of way, but just leading by my voice.”
Dante Moore on how this spring compares to previous years:
“I'm really comfortable with the plays. I'm getting protection really well. Just, you know, overall it's been pretty good. So I feel like I'm out there making more fast, decisive decisions. I've been protecting the ball really well. Something I've always keyed on is protecting the ball. Learned a lot my freshman year, but I feel like this spring has been a better spring. You know, I've been going out there, flying around, having the juice and pushing everybody so they push me.”
Dante Moore on his mentality coming into spring camp:
“I never thought of myself as a backup coming into the spring. I always wanted to push to see if I can push Dillon [Gabriel] to better himself, and he can push me to better myself. I wasn't in the mouse. I came in talking like I was gonna be just starting quarterback. I mean, we pushed each other in the weight room, in the facility, just every day, but I feel like I didn't have the mindset of being a backup. I just wanted to push myself every day, better myself every day, and Dillon did a good job of pushing me. But as of right now, I know what I need to do to better myself when it comes to extra work, just mentally, physically, also spiritually. So been doing really well, and I'm glad to be where I'm at.”
Dante Moore on physical development and strength training:
“Coach Love did a really good job with me. I'm blessed to have him as my strength coach. I really used it more just to get faster, cut down my body fat. I did really good with that. I PR’d my fastest speed this spring. So I've been doing really well. Really, it was physically getting my body cut down, but mentally, watching a lot of film, lots of NFL quarterbacks.”
Dante Moore on new receivers Dakorien Moore and Malik Benson:
“They dogs, for sure. Everybody, you know, sees Dakorien, has seen what he's done. I mean, he's doing what's advertised. He's true to his talent. He's for sure been a guy that came in, and you know, Texas football is different. You know, I trained down there in Dallas. I got to see how they practice out there. They do spring ball serious out there... He's for sure legit.
"Malik, you know, real shifty, real fast. You know, this whole offseason we're getting together. He's been in college for quite some time now. So he knows how to push me. I know how to push him. He's a person that I've been around a lot these past couple months, and I love him to death. And he's been getting better out there.”
Dante Moore on Akili Smith Jr.:
“He's huge. He's tall. I didn't know he was that tall. He kind of has the same mentality as me when I first got to college, his head's everywhere. Kind of just trying to learn the playbook. He's trying to be out there flying around. I told him, it ain't high school no more. You're not a senior out there dominating everybody every day. You know, you're gonna get better. If you make a mistake, just come, talk to me, talk to the quarterback group. But overall, he's a great guy, just hilarious. He always does little jokes, but overall he's a pretty talented player. We can't wait to see what he can do.”