Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 2026 Commit Kodi Greene Earns Five-Star Status
Oregon Ducks commit Kodi Greene is having a fantastic junior season with No.1 Mater Dei. The 6-6, 285-pound offensive tackle with an 80-inch wingspan has helped lead the Monarchs to an undefeated record at 7-0 but the road that lies ahead is tough in the Trinity League. That's easily the best high school football conference in the country.
On3 updated its class of 2026 recruiting rankings, and Greene jumped from the No. 78 to No. 12 overall prospect regardless of position. In the 247Sports Composite, Greene moved to No. 30 in the nation and is currently rated as a five-star recruit.
On3's rankings now have Greene as the Ducks highest-rated commit in 2026.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A'Lique Terry both did some pretty decent recruiting when it came to Greene's college decision and eventually landed his hard commit to the Ducks back in August over USC, Washington and Michigan.
“One of the most nimble and athletic pass protectors among offensive tackles that we’ve watched so far this season. He is very light on his feet, coordinated and has played well at this point after transferring to Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei for his junior year. He’s faced top competition and has done really well, especially in pass protection."- On3 director of scouting Charles Power
With the powerhouse program in Santa Ana, Greene has shown off his physicality and athleticism in the ground game. Despite the power he has when run blocking and in pass protection, he also possesses nimble feet and a strong equilibrium. Greene moves in space and can definitely make an immediate impact straight out the gate in his first season with Oregon in 2026.
"When you go back and just watch the full breakdown of film on him and dive into his movement skills, I think they stack up really well at the position and they project well. I think as he continues to get stronger and progress as a run blocker, he looks to have a five-star type of ceiling when you consider the athleticism and movement skills, and how projectable they are along with his plus size.”- On3 director of scouting Charles Power
He understands how to play the right tackle position and is continuing to improve through Mater Dei's stacked schedule. Greene has versatility and can be moved around on the offensive line wherever he's needed at the next level with the Ducks.
The Ducks are recruiting well at Mater Dei as Greene is one of four Monarchs currently committed to Oregon. Linebacker Nasir Wyatt and running back Jordon Davison are in the class of 2025, while defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and Green in members of the 2026 class.
MORE: Emotional Sabrina Ionescu, Nyara Sabally Celebrate WNBA Title With New York Liberty
MORE: Marcus Mariota Scores Two Touchdowns In Washington Win: Jayden Daniels' Rib Injury
MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Commit Demetri Manning: 'I Am Not' Flipping
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson Cashes Oregon Ducks Bet vs. Ohio State Alum
MORE: Was Oregon Ducks Receiver Traeshon Holden Suspended vs. Purdue Boilermakers?
MORE: What Did College GameDay Say About Oregon Ducks' Win Over Purdue?
MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said After Beating Purdue: 'We Need To Tackle Better'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Terrance Ferguson Appendix Removed, Timeline For Return?