Oregon Ducks' Jordan James Injured, Out For Game vs. Ohio State In Rose Bowl
Oregon Ducks starting running back Jordan James is injured and out for the game vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl, according to the ESPN broadcast.
The Ducks and quarterback Dillon Gabriel have struggled to get going offensively and now will be without one of their key playmakers in James.
Oregon receiver Evan Stewart is also out for the game due to an injury he sustained in pregame warm ups.
James was injured in the first quarter of the Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State and he walked to the locker roomk of his own power. His injury is not known at this time.
Before exiting the game, James had 14 rushing yards on seven carries along with two receptions for seven yards.
James played a huge role in Oregon's 32-31 victory over Ohio State on Oct. 12 when he rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in Autzen Stadium.
The junior has established himself as Oregon's workhorse in the backfield this season while emerging as one of the top backs in the nation. James surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career while leading Oregon to a 16-13 win at Wisconsin on Nov. 16, notching the 29th 1,000-yard rushing season in program history.
James has yet to announce a decision on if he will return to Oregon or declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
“Just practice, the execution, that’s a big part. The o-line opened up holes for me,” James said of Ohio State before the game. “They do a little bit of the same things but those guys are who they are. They’re physical and they fly to the ball.”
James entered the College Football Playoff with 1,253 rushing yards on the season, 20th-most in the nation and 11th-most in Oregon single-season history.
