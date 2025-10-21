Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Kenyon Sadiq Addresses Injury Scare During Rutgers Win

During the Oregon Ducks' blowout win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq appeared to be injured after his second touchdown catch of the night. Sadiq cleared the air and told reporters he's 'good' to go against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq talks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq talks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In the No. 6 Oregon Ducks' win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq gave the Ducks a slight scare after coming up slowly from a diving touchdown catch, his second score of the game.

Sadiq returned to action after receiving some treatment on the sideline, and he gave an update on his injury status while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

Sadiq Address Awkard Landing on Diving Touchdown

"Yeah, I’m good for sure. Just kind of didn’t feel too good on the landing, but now I’m good,” Sadiq said with a smile.

Oregon Ducks Kenyon Sadiq tight end Dante Moore injury Wisconsin Badgers Rutgers Scarlet Knights Big Ten Dan Lannin
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sadiq finished the game against Rutgers as Oregon's leading receiver, totaling four receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson had Oregon's most explosive pass play of the night on a 56-yard reception.

10 different Ducks caught a pass from Oregon quarterback Dante Moore who finished the game with 15 completions on 20 pass attempts.

Next up for Oregon are the Wisconsin Badgers at home.

What Kenyon Sadiq Said Before Oregon vs. Rutgers

Sadiq was asked about the Badgers' defense, specifically how the Ducks plan on containing Wisconsin's edge rushers Darryl Peterson III and Sebastian Cheeks.

"Coming out the gate, the coaches made an emphasis on how tight ends need to have a great week, tight ends and tackles. They’re some great players, not only rushing but defending the run as well. So it’ll be a good test for us on the edge," Sadiq said on Tuesday.

The Ducks are heavy favorites over Wisconsin, but Oregon fans will quickly remember how close the Badgers came to spoiling Oregon's undefeated season in 2024.

In 2025, however, Wisconsin has lost five games in a row, surrendering an average of 32 points per game.

"Grateful Ducks"

Oregon Ducks uniforms nike phil knight Grateful Dead Dante Moore tie-dye Autzen Stadium Wisconsin Badgers Jerry Garcia
Oregon's 'Grateful Ducks' uniforms, a collaboration between Nike, Oregon, and the Grateful Dead / Oregon Ducks Football

Sadiq noted that he hadn't listened to much of the Grateful Dead in anticipation of Oregon wearing tie-dye, "Grateful Ducks" uniforms, but the talented tight end called it "awesome" to recognize the band with the unique jerseys.

Before the Wisconsin game, Sadiq was also asked who he thinks are the best athletes on Oregon's current roster.

"Either (linebacker) Devon Jackson or (defensive lineman) A’Mauri Washington," said Sadiq. "The way DJack moves vertically, he’s probably the fastest guy on the team. And then A’Mauri Washington, just the way he can translate his weight for how big he is and the twitch he has. It’s impressive."

Defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington has turned heads with the abilities mentioned by Sadiq, and Oregon linebacker Devon Jackson has 22 total tackles on the season.

Oregon Ducks Kenyon Sadiq tight end Dante Moore injury Wisconsin Badgers Rutgers Scarlet Knights Big Ten Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) makes a confetti angel on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Behind leading linebacker Bryce Boettcher, the Ducks defense is missing consistency in the middle. Could Jackson be the answer for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi?

Oregon is favored by 34.5 points over Wisconsin, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Kickoff from Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT.

