Will Oregon Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Become 'Household Name' In 2025?
The Oregon Ducks have lost multiple notable names to the NFL Draft this offseason, but the talent factory in Eugene isn't slowing down any time soon. Oregon coach Dan Lanning will have weapons at his disposal on both sides of the ball for years to come, and arguably the best of this bunch could be in for a breakout season in 2025.
According to Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq could become a "household name" next season as he steps into the starting role following the departure of Terrance Ferguson.
"He's the biggest breakout candidate at the position and should become a household name next year," Chadwick said.
After minimal production during his freshman season in 2023, Sadiq saw an increase in usage this past season, finishing with 24 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns.
He didn't reach the end zone for the entire regular season before scoring both of his touchdowns in the first quarter of the Big Ten Championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions. This was highlighted by a hurdle over a Penn State defender for a 28-yard score on Oregon's first drive of the game. He scored again on a two-yard touchdown on the Ducks' next possession.
Sadiq's performance in the Big Ten Championship was a breakout of sorts but he had shown his potential early in the season when Ferguson had to miss some time following the removal of his appendix. In his absence against Purdue on Oct. 18, Sadiq had two catches for a season-high 58 yards in the 35-0 win.
“It’s nice to get out there, getting the ball and space you know I have the opportunity so getting out there and to do that is good,” Sadiq said of his game against Purdue. "It's just always being ready. It's kind of preparing the same way. Coaches are pretty big on that. So, nothing really like changed. Obviously, it was nice to get a little more, but I wouldn't say anything really changed. It's a lot of fun to get out there and let loose. Something I've kind of wanted to do."
Sadiq has already shown off his athleticism but he said during the season that he's looking to be a versatile tight end.
“Thats my biggest improvement for sure," Sadiq said. “I feel a lot more comfortable in all areas where it's perimeter blocking or down on the line of scrimmage. I feel really comfortable just using my technique and lower pad level. . . . Last season I was just kind of testing it out, getting a feel for college football and getting experience whether its not on the field you know just on tape. But yeah, just utilizing different things. Just making defenses adjust to what we do is big."
Sadiq's first chance to begin his breakout campaign in 2025 will come on Aug. 30 in Eugene against Montana State.