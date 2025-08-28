Oregon Ducks' Kenyon Sadiq Snubbed From Top NFL Draft Tight End Rankings?
The Oregon Ducks had one of the best tight end units in the country last season with Terrance Ferguson and Kenyon Sadiq leading the way.
Ferguson was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, paving the way for Sadiq to take over as the starter for the Ducks.
The Ranking
After snagging 24 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns in a backup role to Ferguson last season, Sadiq has been elevated to the starting job and will be a top target for the Ducks' starting quarterback. The hype surrounding Sadiq is real.
Coming into this season, he's been regarded as one of the top draft prospects at his position. Trevor Sikkema of PFF listed Sadiq as the No. 2 tight end prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft. Sikkema slotted Sadiq behind Ohio State's Max Klare
Sadiq's Case For The Top Spot
There's a strong case to be made that Sadiq should be considered the top prospect over someone like Klare.
His 6-3, 245 pound frame allows for his athleticism to shine through, which is something that has begun to stand out in the modern NFL with tight ends like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and Brock Bowers all being vertical threats.
With Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart being potentially sidelined for the season with a knee injury, that leaves the Ducks without their top returning wide receiver. Sadiq will have a real opportunity to become one of the top two options in the Ducks' pass attack alongside wide receiver Dakorien Moore.
If Sadiq is able to combine production with his skillset, he could have a real case to become the top tight end prospect in the upcoming draft.
Future Of The Position For Oregon
Louisville transfer Jamari Johnson will play a key role in relief for Sadiq this season. He's a redshirt sophomore that has received praise from the coaching staff during the offseason. He caught 13 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown in 2024.
The Ducks currently have one of the best tight end recruits in the country committed in their 2026 recruiting cycle. Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison is a big piece of their 2026 recruiting class and when he arrives on campus, should fight for a role immediately.
Oregon also brought in four-star tight end Vander Ploog in the 2025 recrutiing cycle. He is expected compete for the Ducks' third-string tight end position, battling with sophomore Roger Saleapaga.
Regardless of if it's Johnson, Ploog, or Sadiq, Oregon has the talent at the position to keep the succession line of starting tight ends going strong with their youthful talent and incoming recruiting classes.