Boston Celtics' Payton Prichard Signs Exclusive Shoe Deal With Converse
Oregon Ducks alum and current Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard signed an exclusive endorsement deal with Converse. He will headline the All Star Trilliant CX model shoe for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
The Boston clothing brand's roster includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kelly Oubre Jr. as their signature NBA players. This is the first-ever shoe deal in Pritchard's young, but already illustrious career.
"As a player, I'm always looking for ways to push the boundaries of what's possible, and Converse shares that same mindset. I'm excited to join the Converse Basketball family and help inspire the next generation of athletes to find their voice and express themselves on and off the court."- Payton Pritchard on Converse signing
The 2020 Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year has been one of the best reserves in the NBA this season. In his fifth year with the Boston organization, all of his statistics have made a drastic improvement.
Pritchard averages 14.0 points per game on an efficient shooting split of 46.4 field goal percentage, 41.0 three-point percentage, and 83.8 free throw percentage. He grabs 3.8 rebounds per game and dishes out 3.3 assists per game in 28.3 minutes off the bench.
His only the third Celtic ever to score 1,000+ points off the bench and is currently at 1,019 total. Boston forward/center Kevin McHale did it three times and guard Ricky Davis did it once.
Payton Pritchard has hit 237 three-pointers as a bench player this season which is an NBA record. He averages 3.3 three-pointers per game, a career-high for the Duck. The member of the 2017 Final Four team with coach Dana Altman is in the running for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award.
Boston coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about Pritchard’s Sixth Man of the Year campaign. He has full faith in the lead guard for his second unit.
“I think he's one of the guys that has kept the standard the same, even when guys have been out, still coming off the bench... I hope he gets it.”- Boston coach Joe Mazzulla
There is a more than a solid case on why Pritchard should win the award. Among all players coming off the bench, here is where he stacks up in the league:
1,109 points - No. 1
358 field goals made - No. 1
237 three-pointers made - No. 1
+390 plus/minus - No. 1
241 assists - No. 3
64 steals - No. 5
“This is just the start for me. I feel like I haven’t accomplished anything yet.”- Payton Pritchard via The Athletic
According to DraftKings, Pritchard is the clear favorite to win the award at betting odds of -1400. Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley follows at +500 and Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook at +3500.
The Celtics are looking to repeat as NBA champions and have a very strong possibility to do just that. As the playoffs near, Boston has a 56-20 overall record and are in second place in the Eastern Conference standings. Per DraftKings, the Oklahoma City Thunder are the odds-on favorites to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy at +150, but the Celtics are close by with the second-best odds at +220.
