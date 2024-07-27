Chargers' Justin Herbert Unpacks Relationship With Jim Harbaugh So Far
Jim Harbaugh might puzzle the public in the way he opens up training camp by comparing the first day to "being born" and "coming out of the womb," but he has already made a strong impression with his players. The Los Angeles Chargers' new head coach is known for his "Harbaugh-isms" and unusual phrases, but he has still earned the respect of the Chargers.
This starts with the leader of the team, quarterback Justin Herbert, who explained what has made Harbaugh a great coach so far.
“He’s a guy that definitely everyone wants to follow,” Herbert told reporters Wednesday. “He’s a great leader and obviously very smart and intelligent. He’s played the game. He knows how to coach it and how to motivate it. So to have him around has been awesome and I’ve learned a bunch.”
The players have shown they want to follow Harbaugh's lead by buying into the culture he has instilled in the team through OTAs and the offseason program so far. Stars like Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack even agreed to restructure their contracts to remain with the Chargers due to the faith they have in their new coach.
The Chargers are hopeful that Harbaugh will lead them in the right direction as they seek to contend among the best teams in the NFL. Despite talented players coming through the organization over the last decade including Mack, Justin Herbert, Phillip Rivers, Derwin James, Keenan Allen, and Melvin Ingram among others, the Chargers have made the playoffs just twice in the last 10 years and have not won the division since 2009.
They believe that Harbaugh, even with his unique quips, will bring them the success they have long craved. After all, Harbaugh is the coach who turned the San Francisco 49ers into Super Bowl contenders in 2011 and led Michigan to a national championship win. Now, he has the Chargers feeling confident and excited for their future.
