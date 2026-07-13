Oregon Ducks Show Promise, Problems of College Fantasy Football

After years of flying under the radar on niche sites, college fantasy football is officially going mainstream with Yahoo Sports recently announcing the launch of its first-ever College Fantasy Football game.

The format mirrors traditional NFL fantasy football with head-to-head weekly matchups, drafts, trades and waiver claims, but also introduces several college-specific twists.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Players can draft athletes from every Power Four conference program as well as Notre Dame. The roster also expands from 15 to 18 players to account for a larger player pool.

The biggest addition is a brand-new Team Offense position. This allows fantasy managers to draft an entire school's offense alongside individual players.

Overall, the launch marks another major step in college football's evolving landscape, but at the same time, it raises new questions surrounding gambling, game integrity and the growing pressure placed on student-athletes.

Despite the potential pros and cons, few programs are better built for fantasy success than the Ducks.

Why Oregon Is a Fantasy Powerhouse

Although Yahoo’s announcement is still fresh, the Ducks are already making their case for the biggest fantasy powerhouse.

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore celebrates with Duck fans during the game against Oklahoma State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Yahoo's scoring model, Oregon would have ranked seventh nationally in Team Offense fantasy points had the format existed during the 2025 season. The Ducks would have averaged roughly 16.4 points per game and finished with 197.6 total points.

This fall, Oregon is on pace to perform even better. The Ducks return one of the country's deepest and most explosive offenses, led by quarterback Dante Moore. Oregon also returns one of the nation's top offensive lines and an abundance of playmakers at both running back and wide receiver.

Not to mention, the schedule only strengthens Oregon's fantasy outlook.

With early non-conference matchups against Boise State, Oklahoma State and Portland State, the Ducks could pile up points before conference play begins.

Beyond the Team Offense position, Oregon boasts several stars capable of running the table in college fantasy football.

Oregon Ducks to Target in Fantasy Football

Quarterback Dante Moore:

Moore enters the season as one of college football's top fantasy quarterbacks after completing 296 of 412 passes (71.8 percent) for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2025. The preseason First-Team All-Big Ten selection and Maxwell Award Watch List member gives managers both a high floor and elite weekly upside.

Running back Jordon Davison:

Davison rushed for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 113 carries as a freshman. After earning preseason All-Big Ten recognition, he's expected to handle the bulk of Oregon's rushing workload.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison carries the ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Evan Stewart:

Although Stewart missed the 2025 season with a knee injury, he has returned healthy after recording 48 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns during his last full season. If he returns to form, he could immediately become Moore's top target.

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore:

Moore returns for his sophomore campaign as one of college football's highest-rated receivers. While a midseason knee injury limited him to 11 games as a true freshman, he still recorded 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson hauls in a touchdown reception as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tight end Jamari Johnson:

Johnson will likely see an increased role in 2026 following Kenyon Sadiq's departure to the NFL. Johnson has shown flashes throughout his career and could see a significant increase in production in an offense that has consistently utilized the tight end position.

Running back Dierre Hill Jr.:

Hill averaged an impressive 7.8 yards per carry while rushing for 142 yards and two touchdowns on just 18 attempts last season. Even as Oregon's No. 2 running back, his explosiveness makes him an intriguing pick and one injury away from becoming one of the best value picks in college fantasy football.

The Hidden Cost of College Fantasy Football

Professional sports have already been dealing with the consequences of fantasy sports and legalized sports betting. The NFL and NBA have faced gambling investigations, player suspensions for violating betting policies and growing concerns surrounding insider information and game integrity. Bringing a mainstream fantasy platform to college football creates another avenue for those same issues to emerge.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The pressure doesn't stop there. According to an NCAA pilot study, one in three high-profile college athletes received abusive social media messages from accounts connected to sports betting.

Earlier this year, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore reminded fans there's a real person behind every stat line. In a public letter to Governor Tina Kotek, Moore called for expanded mental health resources for student-athletes, emphasizing that athletes often carry pressures far beyond what fans see on Saturdays.

That message feels especially relevant as college fantasy football arrives.

Oregon’s Dierre Hill Jr., right, celebrates his touchdown against James Madison with teammates at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unlike NFL players, college athletes don't leave the stadium and disappear behind private security. They return to campus, attend classes, eat in dining halls and interact with classmates. The quarterback who cost someone a fantasy matchup could be sitting next to them in lecture on Monday morning.

Fantasy football should be fun, and Yahoo's new platform has the potential to become one of the sport's biggest successes. But as fan investment grows, college football will have to protect the integrity of the game while ensuring its student-athletes aren't reduced to nothing more than fantasy points.

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