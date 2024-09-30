Oregon Ducks Open As Huge Favorites vs. Michigan State Spartans: Preview
The Oregon Ducks kicked off a new era with a bang Saturday by securing a 34-13 road win over the UCLA Bruins in the inaugural Big Ten game for Oregon coach Dan Lanning's squad.
Sportsbooks are projecting the Ducks to have similar results when they host their first-ever Big Ten game at Autzen Stadium against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon opens up as a 23.5-point favorites over Michigan State. The over/under is currently 52.5 while the moneyline for the Spartans is +1300 (-2800 for Oregon). It's one of the largest spreads for college football Week 6.
Michigan State (3-2) is getting put through the wringer as Big Ten play gets into full swing. The Spartans hosted No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday in what ended as a convincing 38-7 win for the Buckeyes. MSU now has to travel to one of the loudest stadiums in college football, making the Spartans all the more motivated to secure an upset.
So far this season, Michigan State has secured wins over FAU, Maryland and Prairie View A&M. The Spartans stared out 3-0 but lost to sneaky-good Boston College in a 23-19 finish on Sept. 21.
Against Oregon, quarterback Aidan Chiles will likely get the start. The Long Beach, Calif. native will return to the west coast against the Ducks while looking to lead a Spartans offense that's scored just two touchdowns the past two games.
Out of the backfield, running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams leads the way for the Spartans with 58 carries for 306 yards and a touchdown. He's also added three catches for 31 yards so far this season.
Despite the significance of the Big Ten-opening win over UCLA, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is only focused on growing and continuing to lead the Ducks where they believe they're headed.
“Addicted to growth," Gabriel said after the game on the FOX broadcast. "Continuing to get better. I love the way we continue to ‘go to the doctor’ as we say. We find ways to get better and we have the right mindset about it. Appreciate that about the guys. Most importantly, finding ways to win. Can’t beat it.
"... Things to clean up but, more importantly, finding ways to win. I'm proud of my guys. Continue to respond. More importantly, coming together as a team." said Gabriel.
The Ducks will kick off from Eugene on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT., The game will be broadcast on FOX. Oregon will have to quickly turn around and begin preparations for the home matchup with Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 12.
