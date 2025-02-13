Record-Breaking 12 Oregon Ducks Invited to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
EUGENE – A record-breaking 12 Oregon Ducks have been invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. This breaks the previous program record for invitations, of seven, which was set in 2024, 2020, 2025, 2012, 2009 and 2007. It also showcases the team’s remarkable talent and depth. A total of 329 players nationwide received invites this year.
Following a historic 13-1 season where the Ducks topped the AP Poll for eight consecutive weeks, made a Rose Bowl appearance, and boasted multiple All-Americans along with a Heisman finalist, Oregon is sending an impressive 12 players to the NFL Scouting Combine, scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 2.
Representing Oregon at the combine are:
- Dillon Gabriel – Quarterback
- Jordan James – Running Back
- Tez Johnson – Wide Receiver
- Traeshon Holden – Wide Receiver
- Terrance Ferguson – Tight End
- Josh Conerly Jr. – Offensive Lineman
- Ajani Cornelius – Defensive Lineman
- Jordan Burch – Defensive Lineman
- Jamaree Caldwell – Defensive Lineman
- Derrick Harmon – Defensive Lineman
- Jeffrey Bassa – Linebacker
- Jabbar Muhammad – Cornerback
Last season, the Ducks set a program record with eight players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. This year, Oregon could break that record in the 2025 NFL Draft. Eight Ducks showcased their skills at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, while two others participated in the Shrine Bowl, giving them ample opportunities to boost their draft stock ahead of the draft.
The 2024-25 season was a monumental season for the Oregon football program. Not only did the Ducks secure a Big Ten Conference Championship while making a strong push for a national title, but they also solidified themselves as a national powerhouse. This success was fueled by strategic additions through recruiting, the transfer portal, and remarkable player development.
With 12 players heading to the combine, Oregon tops powerhouse programs like Alabama (9 invitations) and Notre Dame (8), further cementing their status as a rising football juggernaut. Only a few programs have more invitees this year. Those programs include Ohio State (15), Texas (14), and Georgia (14).
Dillon Gabriel has already made his mark as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in college football history and now looks to prove himself at the next level. After leading the Ducks to a historic season and finishing third in Heisman voting, Gabriel elevated his draft stock with standout performances at the Senior Bowl.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers To Trade For Deebo Samuel, Pair With Justin Herbert?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Replacement Options As Junior Adams Departs For Dallas Cowboys
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, A'lique Terry 'Favorites' of 5-Star Jackson Cantwell
Under offensive coordinator Will Stein, Gabriel threw for a career-high 3,857 yards with 30 touchdowns and just six interceptions, firmly establishing himself as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. He also holds the NCAA record for total touchdowns responsible for (189) and is tied for the most career passing touchdowns (155).
Receiver Tez Johnson also emerged as a dynamic playmaker for the Ducks despite missing nearly three games due to injury. He finished the season with 83 receptions for 898 yards and ten touchdowns. Johnson is projected to be a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with an overall rank of 58th and a position rank of 10th among wide receivers.
On the other hand, receiver Traeshon Holden is considered a sleeper prospect. Although he never surpassed 500 receiving yards in a season, Holden’s elite route-running ability, athletic burst, and 6'3" frame make him an intriguing target for NFL teams.
Tight end Terrance Ferguson rewrote the record books for Oregon tight ends, becoming the program’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving touchdowns at his position. After impressing scouts at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Ferguson is projected as high as a second-round pick. ESPN’s Matt Miller recently mocked him at the 63rd overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, noting his untapped potential as a versatile pass-catcher.
Oregon’s defensive standouts are also well-represented. Defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell was a key addition through the transfer portal, solidifying Oregon’s defensive front with his squatty frame and low center of gravity, making him a sleeper pick according to Mel Kiper.
Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was pivotal in leading the Ducks to the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff and is currently ranked No. 19 overall for the 2025 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Jordan Burch, a former five-star recruit, has shown promise as an explosive defensive end and is projected as a third-round pick by the NFL Mock Draft Database.
Running back Jordan James was another reliable playmaker for the Ducks in 2024. James recorded 898 yards and ten touchdowns despite missing nearly three games. His speed and agility make him a top running back prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, with scouts projecting him as a third-round pick.
Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad anchored Oregon’s secondary with his elite coverage skills and football IQ. Muhammad consistently shut down top receivers, solidifying his status as a top cornerback prospect heading into the NFL Scouting Combine.
With the NFL Scouting Combine just weeks away, all eyes will be on these 12 Oregon Ducks as they look to showcase their talents on the national stage, but the journey doesn’t end there. Oregon’s Pro Day will provide another opportunity for these athletes to impress scouts and coaches, offering a familiar setting to further demonstrate their skills.