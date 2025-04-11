Oregon Ducks Spring Standout: Transfer Bear Alexander Earns Jordan Burch Comparison
EUGENE – During the offseason, the Oregon Ducks brought in a crucial transfer to help bolster Oregon’s defensive line. With key players on the defensive line departing, there was a need to fill a spot in the trenches. The Ducks seem to have found their guy with former USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander. Although Alexander has only been in Eugene for a few months, he is already drawing comparisons to last year's big playmakers Jordan Burch and Jamaree Caldwell.
“He reminds me a lot of how Burch was and how Jamaree Caldwell was when they first got here,” defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said of Alexander. “But he's been great. Been awesome in the building, coming up, getting extra meetings. You know, he's doing all the right things.”
Last season, Caldwell and Burch played a huge role in Oregon's success. Burch had an outstanding senior season in 2024. The position earned All-Big Ten third-team honors and recognition as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. Burch set career highs with 8.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Over his two-year career at Oregon, Burch established himself as one of the top defenders, accumulating 65 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in just 24 games.
Oregon’s dominance in the defensive line continues further with Caldwell, who was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention following the 2024 season. Caldwell started every game and became a key force with his 29 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss.
Both Burch and Caldwell’s ability to anchor the defense, while also generating pressure and forcing turnovers, was crucial to Oregon’s undefeated regular season. With both players declaring for the draft, Tuioti seems to have found a solid candidate to fill the gap they have left.
MORE: Oregon, Georgia, Miami Battling For 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell: $1.5 Million NIL?
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Is A 'Freak' At Spring Football Practice
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Terrance Ferguson Reveals Which NFL Teams He’s Met With Before Draft
Alexander comes to Eugene after spending two years at USC and one at Georgia. Now at Oregon, Alexander has the opportunity to further develop his skills and step into an increased role as a game-wrecker on Oregon’s defensive line.
“He's powerful. He's strong. He’s adds another layer for us to be able to have a player that can create heavy plays,” said Tuioti.
Heading into the 2025 season, Alexander has recorded 61 total tackles (36 solo), 3.5 sacks, and four pass breakups. While his time with the Trojans last season saw limited production with just five total tackles, his breakout year came in 2023 with the Bulldogs, where he set a career-high with 47 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
"To this point right now, Bear has been, I'd say, one of the hardest workers on the entire defense, from an extra work and mental standpoint," defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi said earlier this year.”
As Oregon looks to contend in the College Football Playoff in 2025, the defensive line will play a pivotal role in the team's success. The Big Ten Conference is home to some of the most dominant offenses in the nation, and for Oregon to succeed on the national stage, the defensive front will need to rise to the occasion. The addition of Bear is just another factor that can give the Ducks an advantage in the trenches.