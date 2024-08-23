Injury Update: Will Penei Sewell Be Healthy For Detroit Lions Regular Season?
Seems like former Oregon Ducks Football athletes have a case of the injury bug during the NFL preseason. First, center Jackson Powers-Johnson missed significant preseason time with the Las Vegas Raiders due to a shoulder injury, then came the news that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was battling a right foot ailment. Both athletes are expected to make the regular season, but questions still remain. Alas, another Duck has gotten injured before the kick-off of the NFL season, but the news surrounding this injury seems to be optimistic.
Offensive tackle for the Detroit Lions and Oregon Outland Trophy winner Penei Sewell is the latest Duck to leave practice with an injury. Sewell exited the Lion’s practice to the locker room after appearing to suffer a foot injury. According to Detroit Football Network beat reporter Justin Rogers, trainers took off Sewell’s shoe and sock to examine his ankle and foot before Sewell entered the locker room under his own power.
After the injury, Rogers received a pretty cryptic text from what he dubs as a Detroit source.
“He’s good,” the source said.
Now, Eric Woodyard of ESPN reported on social media that Sewell suffered a rolled ankle injury. Woodyard also reported Sewell was given an MRI after the practice. Other than the rolled ankle, Sewell has “no issues.”
To the Lions’ benefit, Sewell was not even expected to play in their final preseason game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers this Saturday, as unofficial second depth chart listed Colby Sorsdal and third listed Jamarco Jones are expected to take the reps at right tackle. Sordsal was a 2023 NFL Draft fifth round pick from William & Mary College and Jamarco spent a year with the Tennessee Titans back in 2022 before signing with the Lions in 2024.
Since being drafted seventh overall by the Lions in 2021, Sewell has made an immediate and lasting impact in the trenches for Detroit. In 2023, he became the second only Detroit Lion tackle to get a Pro Bowl selection twice in a row. He was named a first team All-Pro selection while helping the Lions get to the NFC Championship versus the San Francisco 49rs, where the Lions lost in a heartbreaking 34 to 31 final score.
Sewell signed a record-breaking contract during this off-season worth $112 million. His contract keeps him with the Lions until 2029. At the time, the deal made Sewell the highest paid offensive tackle in the NFL. That title was taken from Sewell by Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tristan Wirfs as he signed a five year contract in August worth over $140 million.
The Detroit Lions’ first regular season game is vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Detroit on Sunday, September 8th at 5:20 P.M. Pacific Standard Time.
