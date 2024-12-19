Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?
5. "Warp Speed" Original vs. Michigan
A white and silver uniform with a color shifting number had been long suspected to take its place amongst the newest collection of innovative Oregon threads. On a sleepy Sunday morning after Oregon’s dominant win against Illinois 38-9, the Ducks released what was their final “Generation O” creation for their upcoming game against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor.
Dubbed “Warp Speed,” these uniforms are a solid white in the top, pants, shoes, and accessories. Like the previously released “Fly Era” uniforms, the shoulder pads contain a combination of carbon fiber wings and steel plating from Oregon uniforms of old. Details of silver and chrome run throughout the uniform. The number in the center is perforated, with a color changing green base, made to represent the head of a mallard duck.
The helmet is entirely chrome with wings on the sides. The facemask is also chrome and the visor is black. Emblazoned on the gloves is the Oregon “O” logo in silver with silver wings on opposing sides, a popular alternate logo for the football program.
“It feels like you’re in a race car vs. a football uniform,” said Todd Van Horne of Van Horne Designs, the father and son design firm duo that helps create each uniform for Oregon.
This uniform is a direct reference to Oregon’s last visit to Ann Arbor to play Michigan in 2007, dubbed “Blowout in the Big House.” That game was one of the first where former Oregon coach Chip Kelly worked as the offensive coordinator and began to change the way college football offenses were run. The famous “Statue of Liberty” fake and play by Jonathan Stewart and Dennis Dixon are heavily considered an iconic moment for the Oregon program, which makes sense as to why the two former Ducks were featured in the “Warp Speed” uniform reveal video.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Emotional Reaction To Winning Big Ten Championship
MORE: L.A. Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Goes Viral Before Kansas City Chiefs Game
MORE: Penn State Defender Throw Up Vs. Oregon Ducks In Big Ten Championship?