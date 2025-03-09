Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Defensive Back Nikko Reed's Stock Rising Before NFL Draft?

Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed has reportedly started to catch the eye of teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. He reportedly has a top-30 visit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How early will Reed be drafted?

Zach Dimmitt

Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed (9) rushes up the field after an interception Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed (9) rushes up the field after an interception Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have a handful of notable players expected to hear their name called in the 2025 NFL Draft next month but one under-the-radar guy might be rising up some draft boards around the league.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, Oregon defensive back Nikko Reed has "growing interest" from NFL teams and is receiving praise from around the league for his production on film. Wilson reports that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host Reed for a Top-30 visit.

"Oregon corner Nikko Reed has a top 30 visit with Buccaneers, per a league source, with growing interest as NFL teams have praised his film," Wilson tweeted.

Nikko Ree
Oregon defensive back Nikko Reed during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday Aug. 21, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reed's meeting with the Bucs shows Tampa Bay could have some interest in him if he falls down the board correctly. It's obviously far from guaranteed that he'll land with the Buccaneers, but if he does, Reed would reunite with former Oregon running back Bucky Irving. The two played together during the 2023 season after Reed had transferred in from Colorado.

Over the past two seasons with Oregon, Reed had 64 total tackles (51 solo), one sack, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions. He was seen as a potential option at punt returner after an injury to Tez Johnson. Though those honors went to wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., Reed told reporters at the time that he felt natural returning the ball if needed.

"A guy goes down, you have to pick another guy up," Reed said. "I feel like they already knew I had punt return and kick return experience. Putting me back there was just like, 'Let's see how he does back there. . . .' I feel like I'm natural with it so it's just football at the end of the day. I've been I've been doing good getting under the ball and catching it with my elbows tight."

Nikko Ree
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed (25) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He wasn't the only one the team tried out at punt returner. Reed was joined by receivers Justius LoweEvan Stewart, Bryant Jr., Dillon Gresham and Ryan Pellum along with running back Jordan James, who was always an unlikely candidate due to his heavy load on offense. Despite his absence, Johnson eventually returned and remained Oregon's top returner, finishing the season with 13 punt returns for 155 yards and one touchdown.

During Reed's time with the Buffaloes, he posted 50 total tackles (37 solo), eight pass breakups and three interceptions. He served as a kick returner for Colorado in 2021 and 2022, totaling 20 kickoff returns for 530 yards, which was highlighted by a 100-yard touchdown.

Reed and the rest of the NFL Draft Ducks will wait to hear their names called when the festivities begin on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.

