Oregon Ducks, Notre Dame, Alabama Finalists for 4-Star Running Back Recruit Jonaz Walton
The Oregon Ducks are seemingly in the running for every high-level recruit nowadays, and that remains the case when it comes to one of the top running backs in the 2026 class.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, four-star 2026 running back Jonaz Walton has cut his finalists down to 10 teams, and the Ducks are in the mix. Oregon is among a group that includes the Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers, Stanford Cardinal, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles.
Walton, a product of Central High School in Carrollton, GA., is the No. 10 running back in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports' rankings. Other notable teams that offered him but didn't make the final cut include the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Ole Miss Rebels and South Carolina Gamecocks.
In 2023, Walton took unofficial visits to Clemson, Tennessee and Florida State. He then made two more trips back to Knoxville for an unofficial visit in June 2024 before attending Tennessee's junior day in January. He also attended Notre Dame's junior day.
It wouldn't be too surprising if the Vols are among his next group of finalists considering the interest he's shown in the program during the recruiting process.
Should the Ducks land Walton, they'd be adding him to an Oregon '26 recruiting class that already features commitments from four-star talents like running back Tradarian Bell, defensive linemen Tomuhini Topui, Bott Mulitalo and Tony Cumberland, athlete Kendre Harrison, offensive tackle Kodi Greene, quarterback Jonas Williams and linebacker Tristan Phillips along with three-stars like defensive lineman Viliami Moala and edge Dutch Horisk.
Though the Ducks wouldn't be welcoming Walton to Eugune until 2026 if he does choose Oregon, the program is in good hands at running back for next season. The Ducks said goodbye to Jordan James but are bringing back Noah Whittington and have already added elite transfer running back Makhi Hughes from Tulane. This past season for the Green Wave, he had 265 carries for 1,401 yards and 17 total touchdowns. This came after he totaled 1,378 rushing yards as a freshman in 2023.
As for Whittington, he served as a nice complement to James last season and will aim to do the same with Hughes in 2025. This past year, he tallied 118 carries for 540 yards and six touchdowns along with 24 grabs for 136 yards and two more scores. The Ducks likely don't have the success they had in 2024 without his contributions.
The Ducks will continue to stay diligent on the recruiting trail while also getting ready for the regular-season opener at home against Montana State on Saturday, Aug. 30.