Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal RB Makhi Hughes Predicted to Have 'Monster Year'
The Oregon Ducks have experienced a few departures this offseason but in the process have also landed a slew of players expected to be contributors next season.
One of the most notable of these faces is Tulane transfer portal running back Makhi Hughes, who arrives to Eugene as arguably the most talented of the Ducks' portal additions. He'll join an Oregon offense that is losing quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Tez Johnson and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., among others. Still, even with these losses, Hughes is expected to bring a notable impact to coach Dan Lanning's offense.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus even went as far to say that the former Green Wave star is in for a "monster year."
"He's one of the best running back in the country," Wasserman said. "I think he's in for a monster year in 2025."
Hughes finished the 2024 season at Tulane with 265 carries for 1,401 yards and 17 total touchdowns. This came after he totaled1,378 rushing yards as a freshman in 2023.
In the 45-37 win over North Texas on Oct. 26, Hughes had a career day, finishing with 30 carries for 195 yards and a touchdown.
Hughes is the headliner of an Oregon transfer class that also features offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (USC), offensive tackle Isaiah World (Nevada), offensive lineman Alex Harkey (Texas State), wide receiver Malik Benson (Florida State), safety Jadon Canady (Ole Miss), defensive lineman Bear Alexander (USC), cornerback Theran Johnson (Northwestern), safety Dillon Thieneman (Purdue) and tight end Jamari Johnson (Louisville).
Canady, who became Oregon's 10th portal commit on Feb. 12, played two seasons with Tulane but was never teammates with Hughes, until now. They missed each other by one year at the program, as Canady transferred to Ole Miss before the 2023 season just as Hughes was arriving to the Green Wave.
The Ducks will be losing starting running back Jordan James, who end this past season with career-best numbers. He had 233 carries for 1,267 yards and 15 carries in a clear lead-back role while adding 26 carries for 209 yards.
Though James will be aiming to be selected in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, the Ducks still have backfield talent surrounding Hughes thanks to the presence Noah Whittington. This past season, he tallied 118 carries for 540 yards and six touchdowns along with 24 grabs for 136 yards and two more scores. He served as a nice complement to James last season and will aim to do the same with Hughes.
Oregon will now look to get all of its new transfers ready as the Ducks prepare to open up the 2025 season at home against Montana State on Aug. 30.