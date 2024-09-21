Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Commit: 'Competing for National Championship Every Year'
The Oregon Ducks are on a recruiting tear for the 2025 class. Currently ranked No. 13 overall and third in the Big Ten Conference, the Ducks have three five-stars and 10 four-stars committed for the upcoming high school graduating class. The level of talent for Oregon high school recruits is rising, as last year, Oregon only had one 5-Star recruit.
Greater talent comes from greater recruiting efforts from coach Dan Lanning and crew. During Oregon’s bye week, Lanning has been captured already on the sidelines of high school programs, looking for future Ducks to fill the roster.
This commitment to recruits can be seen in the way committed players talk about the Oregon program. On3 Sports’ Chad Simmons caught up with 4-Star offensive tackle recruit Ziyare Addison ahead of Sumner High Schools’ game against Plant. The Florida native was decked out in green and yellow, and had quite a few glowing words to share about the Oregon program.
“I’m feeling great about the Ducks,” Addison said. “They just treated me like family. They still actively recruiting me like they don’t have me.”
Addison committed to the Ducks on June 7 of this year. He was also being recruited by a litany of other schools including Wisconsin, Southern California, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Stanford, Penn State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Miami, Florida State, Clemson, Auburn, Alabama, UCLA, Georgia, and Florida among others.
“I feel like it’s just a great fit and I’m excited to play with Dante Moore, former 5-Star quarterback, has a hell of an arm. It’s just a great opportunity out there for me, for me and my family. They gonna compete for a national championship every year and it checks all my boxes. I just feel like home,” Addison said.
According to 247Sports’ recruiting profile on Addison, “Has played primarily tackle at the prep level, but ceiling might ultimately be highest at one of the guard spots. Still, is athletic enough to protect the corner with improved technique. Fires out of his stance and is quick to initiate contact. Frequently finds himself in control of his body and will seal off run lanes with impressive core balance. Can get caught reaching and lunging in pass sets, but does have the upper body strength to extend the arc when he gets his hands on an assignment. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can play multiple spots up front depending on how the body matures.”
Addison is also currently ranked 274 on ESPN’s top 300, a list made to distinguish the 300 best high school recruits in the nation.
Addison also had quite a few things to say about Lanning. When asked to describe Oregon’s coach, Addison didn’t hesitate.
“Fiery. Smart. Intelligent. Hard working,” Addison said. “If you just heard his story and where he got to where he’s at now, and just lining it up in the Big Ten, making the transition from the PAC-12 to the Big Ten, he’s going to be one of the top coaches not even in the country for the foreseeable future but maybe one of the greatest coaches of all time.”
Addison is offensive line coach A’lique Terry’s highest rated commit currently for the 2025 class. Entering into 2025, Oregon will lose All-American pre-season selection and right tackle starter Ajani Cornelius. Starting left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. will be entering his senior year in 2025. Oregon is expected to lose four offensive line starters after this year.
Currently, besides Conerly Jr. and Cornelius, Oregon’s tackle prospects are all quite young. So Addison may have a decent chance to get playing time as a true freshman dependent on transfer pick-ups and competition on the exterior trenches.
