Oregon Ducks Recruiting: How Many Five-Star Recruits Committed To Oregon?
As high school athletes across the country vie for recruiting offers from college programs, the top universities battle for the cream of the crop. For this modern era of college football, the Oregon Ducks are one of the top names thrown around for recruiting dominance.
Last year, On3 Sports ranked Oregon as the No. 1 team for recruiting in the Big Ten Conference and third overall in the nation. In 2024, Oregon picked up one five-star in wide receiver Gatlin Bair from Burley, Idaho. In addition to Blair, Lanning and company signed 18 four-stars, and eight three-stars through high school recruiting.
In 2025, Oregon is ranked number three nationally for their 2025 recruiting class overall. In a recent article released by On3, Oregon was put at fifth for recruiting five-star talent so far this year. The Ducks are in a tie for five-star recruits with LSU, Texas, and Georgia.
Oregon is currently bested for five-star recruiting by Big Ten Conference foe Ohio State (4) and the SEC’s Alabama (4).
Of course, an athlete’s rank in high school can be fairly contentious. Many football fans could lament the stories of five-star commits whose skills failed to transfer to the collegiate level. However, being able to calculate the amount of ranked athletes joining a program can shed a light on the level of potential talent for a team, and this year, Oregon is seeing fairly high possibilities in their high school recruiting.
So, who are Oregon’s current five-star recruits?
Dakorien Moore, Wide Receiver, Duncanville, TX
Moore saw interest from Oregon, Texas, LSU, Ohio State, and Alabama. He helped Duncanville High School win the 6A D-1 state championships his junior year, with all-season stats of 71 passes for 1,523 yards and 18 TDs. He’s the number one wide receiver of his class.
“In the 5-11, 180-185 range but possesses musculature that presents a more stout receiver than listed size on paper may suggest. Owns good length and large hands to further enhance catch radius and playmaking ability. Caught more than 70 passes for 1,500-plus yards and 18 TDs on 21+ yards per reception in 2023, showcasing consistent field-stretching vertical ability, as well as short-to-intermediate effectiveness enhanced by run-after-catch artistry. Regularly capable of sudden explosion from a dead stop in RAC situations. Displays speed-changing nuance without punitive down-shifting as a decelerator/accelerator. Same concept applies to route-running and athleticism to create late separation,” 247Sports reported.
According to On3, “Dakorien Moore played a large role in Duncanville winning the 6A Division I state championship in 2022. After playing some as a freshman and cracking the starting lineup as a sophomore, Moore finished the 2022 season with 764 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He loves playing in big games and believes it makes him better. ‘My freshman year, I was making big plays, and my sophomore year, I was also making big plays, so I think that was the standard that I set coming into high school,’ Moore said. ‘And I want to carry that over to the next level.'"
Trey McNutt, Safety, Shaker Heights, OH
McNutt saw interest from Oregon, Texas A&M, Florida, USC, and Akron. He’s another dual-sport athlete who runs track and field. He also plays both sides of the ball switching from safety to wide receiver when needed. McNutt is the No. 17 ranked recruit nationally and second for his position.
“Diagnoses well. Physical with and more than willing to lower his shoulder. Flows downhill with vigor and shows good tackling technique in the open field, driving through ball carriers. Has very good ball skills as a safety prospect. Broke up 12 passes as a junior and is capable of making one-handed catches on offense. A long-strider in the open field. A competitor with the play personality you desire on defense. May not be truly overwhelming in one area, but has a well-rounded skill set as a true safety. Can continue improving his trigger and break on the ball in coverage,” reported On3.
“Good high school receiver who shows twitch and ball skills there that will translate to defense but not out of the question a school could give him offensive looks. Has played safety and corner. Will come down from the safety position and support the run. Good tackler who will hit and drive through contact, not just a drag down tackler, and takes good angles. Can be a college free safety, nickel, or move around for a defense,” reported 247 Sports.
Dallas Wilson, Wide Receiver, Tampa Bay, Florida
Wilson was recruited by Oregon, Miami, Florida State, Alabama, and Florida. He also runs track and field. During his previous season, Wilson punched in 49 catches for 872 yards and 9 touchdowns while helping Tampa Bay Tech reach the 3M playoffs for the state of Florida. He’s the number six ranked wide receiver in the country and number 28th ranked recruit overall.
Twitchy wide receiver with the ability to win at the catch point and some of the best after-catch ability in the cycle. Measured in at 6-foot-2.75, 193 pounds with 32.5-inch arms and 10-inch hands at the On3 Elite Series prior to his senior season. A good athlete who runs well in the combine setting. Shows a well-rounded skill set on Friday nights. A functional athlete who has a noticeable bounce in his movement. Shows quick feet with the ability to cut on a dime. Physical and flashes strong hands at the catch point. Attacks the ball in high-point situations. Outstanding after the catch. Sticks his foot in the ground and gets upfield quickly,” On3 Sports reported.
“Measured just under 6-foot-3, 195 pounds summer before senior season and came in with large 10-inch hands. Tends to do most of his damage in the deeper third as he chews up cushion and builds speed with an elongated stride. Will break off defenders with snappy cuts and has proven to be a tough cover on post routes. Embraces the role as a perimeter blocker and will fight to open up run lanes for his teammates. Not the most elusive weapon after the catch, but can power his way through tackles and find green grass,” 247 Sports reported.
